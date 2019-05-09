Democratic Gov. Tony Evers urged constituents to press Republican lawmakers to reconsider as they prepared Thursday to vote to strip pillars of Evers' budget including his plan to expand Medicaid eligibility to 82,000 Wisconsinites.
GOP lawmakers have signaled they will vote to do so Thursday in the first session of the Legislature's budget-writing committee. It marks the first step to craft the state's next tax-and-spending plan for the two-year cycle starting July 1.
Republicans have not specified how they will account for a $1.4 billion budget hole created by their vote to scrap the Medicaid expansion and Evers' plans to increase taxes by limiting tax breaks on large manufacturers and on capital gains for high earners.
They have made clear their budget will spend less than Evers' $83 billion two-year plan. Thursday's vote means GOP lawmakers likely will not go along with Evers' plan to give a $1.4 billion infusion to K-12 school districts.
Also set to be removed in Thursday's vote are Evers' plans to overhaul state marijuana laws by legalizing medical marijuana and decriminalizing possession of small amounts of the drug, and to increase the state's minimum wage to $10.50 an hour by 2023.
Evers has been particularly emphatic about his plan to expand Medicaid under former President Barack Obama's health care law. Citing public polls showing solid support for the move, Evers vowed last week to "fight like hell" to preserve the measure under intense opposition from some GOP legislators, especially Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
"Let’s not forget what this vote means," Evers wrote in a Twitter post Thursday morning. "The GOP is voting to gut funding for our plan to help moms and babies, increase dental care services, improve long-term care, and much more. There’s still time to call your legislators and stop this."
Medicaid expansion would save state taxpayers about $324 million in the next budget But Republican lawmakers, decrying it as an "expansion of welfare," have cited a study saying said it would increase private insurance consumer costs by more than that.
Democrats supporting Medicaid expansion have countered with studies suggesting it would lower private health coverage premiums on the individual marketplace while reducing uncompensated care costs to hospitals.