Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats on Thursday introduced a so-called “red flag” law that would require people perceived as threats to surrender their firearms.
And in a move that has already incensed Republicans, Evers said he would "consider" a mandatory gun buyback program to reduce the number of firearms in the state.
His openness to the idea, floated by Democratic presidential candidate Beto O-Rourke last week, drew immediate criticism from Republican leaders, who claimed Evers' call for red flag laws exposed a more nefarious agenda.
"Today in a partial answer to a reporter's question Governor Evers revealed Democrats' real agenda: taking away firearms that are lawfully owned, which is unacceptable," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, in a statement.
Following the governor's news conference, a reporter asked Evers if he'd support a mandatory buyback program.
Evers first said he's focused on red-flag and universal background check legislation, but when pressed, said he's open to the idea of mandatory buybacks.
"I'd consider it, but my focus is on these two bills," Evers said.
O'Rourke turned heads during the presidential debate last week when he proclaimed, "Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," in arguing that guns meant for warfare should be banned.
He introduced a mandatory buyback of assault-style rifles to prevent gun violence weeks after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso in early August.
A recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows 46% of Americans oppose mandatory buyback programs, while 45% support them.
Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and legislative Democrats called on the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up the bill following dual mass shootings more than a month ago in Ohio and Texas that left at least 31 people dead. Republican lawmakers, however, are unlikely to pass any of the legislation proposed.
"I have consistently run for office and been elected on protecting and expanding Second Amendment rights," said Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, in a statement. "I don't intend to change that promise now."
Democrats, whose calls for increased gun-control legislation have so far been ignored by GOP lawmakers, argued officials can no longer wait to take meaningful action to stem gun violence. While not currently a priority of his, Evers said he would consider a gun buyback program, an initiative where civilians can sell their privately owned guns to the government to reduce the number of firearms.
“Each and every day, elected officials choose to not take gun violence seriously,” Evers said. “That’s a choice that has consequences. It’s way past time to get something done.”
Evers, echoing prior statements, said he'd call a special session of the Legislature to force lawmakers to consider the bill if they don't act on their own within weeks. In a special session, the governor calls the Legislature into session and designates what bills the governor wants the Legislature to work on.
While lawmakers under this scenario may have to meet, they do not have to pass any legislation, so the impact of such a move is limited.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison; and Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, comes a month after Democrats introduced a bill that would expand background checks to apply to private sales in the state.
Republicans have so far objected to gun-control legislation, arguing universal background checks violate Second Amendment rights, and red-flag laws undermine due process rights afforded by the Constitution.
Red-flag laws are also known as extreme risk protection orders. The bill by Sargent and Taylor would create a process for a family member, law enforcement officer, family member or household member to petition a court to temporarily prevent a person perceived to be a threat to themselves or others from possessing a firearm.
The bill mirrors a Wisconsin law already on the books that prohibits the possession of a firearm for those enjoined under a restraining order or injunction for domestic abuse, child abuse, harassment or elder abuse.
Fitzgerald previously said the current law "already qualifies" as a red-flag law, adding that he'd be open to considering ways to expand it.
Gun-control advocates say the red-flag laws have one clear benefit compared to gun prohibition through restraining orders and injunctions: the entire focus of a red-flag court hearing is gun possession, while that factor is secondary in hearings for restraining orders.
They say there's often less reluctance by courts to follow through with actually seizing firearms under red-flag laws.
Sargent those found to have made a false claim against someone under the red flag law could be subject to a felony charge.
“Red-flag laws, they won’t do everything, but they will save lives,” Taylor said.