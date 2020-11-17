Tony Evers unveils COVID-19 package, while Assembly Republicans reveal they have no plan

Another proposal would suspend the one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance through the end of 2021. Legislation passed in April suspended that waiting period through February of next year.

Vos said he supported some of Evers' bills, but not others — hinting that the governor's proposal to prohibit evictions and foreclosures might not come to fruition.

"I think it is very unlikely that we will say ‘you don’t have to pay your rent until some time in 2021," said Vos, who owns multiple rental properties. "That wouldn’t be good for our economy."

Vos also said many of the governor's proposed bills were "more of the same," in reference to legislation passed back in April.

Asked for more detail on which measures proposed by Evers he supports, Vos said, "I’m not going to negotiate in the public. I would prefer to refer to the governor and allow us to have that discussion to see where there’s areas of common ground.”

During the press conference, Vos said Republicans would like to see more testing, a doubling of the number of contact tracers, assistance for small businesses and unemployment insurance reform. Vos also said he would explore legislation to prevent liability lawsuits against businesses, schools and local governments operating during the pandemic.