Tony Evers unveils COVID-19 guidelines for businesses; official reopening of economy remains uncertain

However, an analysis of DHS data by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce argues the state has already met the necessary criteria to begin reopening.

“It couldn’t be any clearer. The governor’s own data and metrics show it is time to reopen the economy," WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer said in a statement. "WMC and the business community call on Gov. Evers to take the next steps to get people back to work. The time is overdue to rescind the Safer at Home order and work with Wisconsin’s business community on a responsible and safe opening of the economy.”

WMC has proposed its own plan for reopening the economy, which would effectively reopen all businesses in the state — with varying regulations based on risk.

Evers has said the WMC plan has “good pieces” but he said it lacks metrics for determining when it’s safe to take next steps.

A GOP-led lawsuit in the state Supreme Court could eliminate Evers’ “safer at home” order entirely. The order currently is slated to remain in effect until May 26.