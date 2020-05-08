Tony Evers unveils COVID-19 guidelines for businesses; official reopening of economy remains uncertain

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday released a list of safe practices for businesses to follow once the economy begins to reopen, although it remains uncertain when the state might begin to ease COVID-19-related restrictions on businesses and services.
Evers' plan calls for increased testing and contact tracing, as well as a two-week downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases before a formal reopening can begin, while officials with the state's largest business organization argue the state has already met the governor's criteria to begin lifting the "safer at home" order.
On Friday, Evers announced a series of publications detailing best practices and safety tips for businesses to follow when they begin to reopen. The guides were developed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Department of Health Services and Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and Tourism.
“Wisconsin businesses have done a great job in adapting to our state’s Safer at Home order,” Evers said in a statement. “As we begin to ‘turn the dial,’ they need to know how to reopen safely so that employees and customers can feel confident when they return.”
Guides are available on the WEDC website and include specific recommendations for various sectors and businesses including gyms and fitness centers, hair and nail salons and hotels and lodging.
General advice for businesses includes making sure employees who are sick don't come to work, limiting business travel, promoting working from home options and making sure employees have access to sanitizers and personal protective equipment.
“What these guides really aim to do is provide actionable advice for businesses, especially small businesses, as they begin the road back to reopening,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Melissa Hughes said in a statement. “The guides answer basic questions, such as how to handle transactions at cash registers, what to do about merchandise that’s been handled by customers, and how to set up an office using social distancing strategies.”
While the guides provide businesses with advice to follow once they begin to return to somewhat normal business operations, Evers and DHS officials have maintained that Wisconsin will not begin to "turn the dial" on reopening the economy until certain thresholds are met for testing and contact tracing capacity. Officials also say the state needs to see a 14-day downward trend in positive cases of the respiratory disease.
Under the "Badger Bounce Back Plan," businesses would begin to reopen in phases as certain thresholds are met.
However, an analysis of DHS data by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce argues the state has already met the necessary criteria to begin reopening.
“It couldn’t be any clearer. The governor’s own data and metrics show it is time to reopen the economy," WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer said in a statement. "WMC and the business community call on Gov. Evers to take the next steps to get people back to work. The time is overdue to rescind the Safer at Home order and work with Wisconsin’s business community on a responsible and safe opening of the economy.”
WMC has proposed its own plan for reopening the economy, which would effectively reopen all businesses in the state — with varying regulations based on risk.
Evers has said the WMC plan has “good pieces” but he said it lacks metrics for determining when it’s safe to take next steps.
A GOP-led lawsuit in the state Supreme Court could eliminate Evers’ “safer at home” order entirely. The order currently is slated to remain in effect until May 26.
Masks, closures and distancing: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Face shields
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Chad Backes
Lori and Chris Robson
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.