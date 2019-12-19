Tony Evers turns over day's worth of records after being sued

Immediately after being served with a lawsuit from an open records group, Gov. Tony Evers' administration handed over a day's worth of records that it originally withheld from a FOX6 reporter.

But despite the administration granting the records request, the lawsuit filed against the governor from the Wisconsin Transparency Project continues to seek more than four weeks worth of records that FOX6 reporter Amanda St. Hilaire had requested but was denied access to.

The lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court by WITI-TV, which is represented by Wisconsin Transparency Project attorney Tom Kamenick, asks the court to demand that Evers turn over all records requested by St. Hilaire.

"The Governor is the highest political official in the state and should be prepared to face close scrutiny," Kamenick said in a statement. "It's time he lives up to his promises of transparency."

The Milwaukee news outlet initially requested just over four weeks of emails to and from Evers as well as his chief of staff, Maggie Gau. The outlet had requested emails sent and received over the specific time frame, without specifying a subject or keywords to further narrow the scope of applicable emails.