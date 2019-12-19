Tony Evers turns over day's worth of records after being sued

Immediately after being served with a lawsuit from an open records group, Gov. Tony Evers' administration handed over a day's worth of records that it originally withheld from a FOX6 reporter.
But despite the administration granting the records request, the lawsuit filed against the governor from the Wisconsin Transparency Project continues to seek more than four weeks worth of records that FOX6 reporter Amanda St. Hilaire had requested but was denied access to.
The lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court by WITI-TV, which is represented by Wisconsin Transparency Project attorney Tom Kamenick, asks the court to demand that Evers turn over all records requested by St. Hilaire.
"The Governor is the highest political official in the state and should be prepared to face close scrutiny," Kamenick said in a statement. "It's time he lives up to his promises of transparency."
The Milwaukee news outlet initially requested just over four weeks of emails to and from Evers as well as his chief of staff, Maggie Gau. The outlet had requested emails sent and received over the specific time frame, without specifying a subject or keywords to further narrow the scope of applicable emails.
The administration denied the request, arguing it was overly broad. Even after the reporter narrowed the request to ask for just one day of emails the governor had sent and received, the administration denied the request on the same grounds.
The administration changed course earlier this month by granting a request by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for a different day's worth of emails, but it still did not approve St. Hilaire's request.
WITI-TV filed its lawsuit in court Tuesday afternoon asking the court to demand that Evers produce records fulfilling all of St. Hilaire's requests. About 10 minutes after Kamenick sent a courtesy copy of the complaint to Evers' office, the administration provided the one day's worth of records to St. Hilaire, claiming it was making an exception.
The 25 pages of emails Evers' office provided included press releases, the governor's schedule and briefings for meetings, press conferences and events.
In a statement, Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said the administration's stance on open records has not changed.
"The governor is committed to complying with state law and guidance from current and past attorneys general while ensuring transparency and accountability for the people of Wisconsin," Cudaback said.
Evers has continued to face scrutiny over his commitment to transparency. He faces a separate lawsuit from Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, co-chair of the Legislature's finance committee, seeking to compel Evers' office to turn over records on farmer mental health programs his office had denied in full.