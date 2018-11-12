Democratic Governor-elect Tony Evers has tapped his first key staffers to oversee his transition into the governor's office.
Meanwhile, state Assembly Republicans on Monday unanimously decided to give Robin Vos another two years to lead them as Assembly Speaker.
JoAnne Anton, who worked for former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, will lead Evers' governor transition team, the Evers campaign announced Monday. Anton managed Kohl's U.S. Senate campaign in 2000 and most recently has worked for Kohl's philanthropic foundation.
Maggie Gau, who managed Evers' campaign for governor, will become his chief of staff.
Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy is one of five members of a transition team that will aid Evers, according to the release.
Other members of the transition team are:
- Chuck Pruitt, co-managing director of ABD Direct, a Milwaukee fundraising-services firm;
- Amy Traynor, an Eau Claire middle school teacher and 2013 Wisconsin Middle School Teacher of the Year;
- Jan Allman, Marinette Marine CEO; and
- Veronica Gunn, vice president of the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
Also Monday, Evers made his first official communication with state lawmakers: a request to the Legislature's budget-writing committee for funds for his transition team. Evers requested $94,600 to fund his transition, according to the request.
Then-Gov.-elect Jim Doyle got $87,500 for his transition into office in 2002, and Gov. Scott Walker got $82,723 for his transition in 2010.
Assembly Republicans cast a voice vote to re-elect Vos, R-Rochester, who has been speaker since 2013.
Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, was re-elected Assembly Majority Leader. Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, was re-elected Assembly Speaker Pro Tem, the chamber's procedural referee.
In remarks to members, Vos continued to signal that Assembly Republicans would take an aggressive posture against Evers once he takes office. Vos said he would work with Evers where possible but vowed that Republicans would not "roll over and play dead" to the first Democratic governor since 2010.
"While Gov. Evers had a win on Tuesday, he certainly did not get a mandate," Vos said.
Instead, Vos contended it was GOP members who got a mandate from voters. He said Assembly GOP candidates got 58 percent of the vote Tuesday in races that were contested.
However, many Democratic incumbent representatives went unchallenged. In total, Assembly Democrats have estimated their candidates got about 54 percent of votes cast in Assembly races.
Despite that they won just 36 of 99 seats. Those asking judges to overturn the state's redistricting maps contend those votes paired with that outcome show the existing maps are gerrymandered to unconstitutionally discriminate against Democratic voters.
Proponents of the maps contend that Republican legislative leaders have recruited better candidates than Democrats. They also say Democrats have a structural disadvantage in legislative races because many of their voters choose to live tightly clustered in urban areas.