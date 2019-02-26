Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday unveiled a proposal to do away with the state's partisan redistricting process and give the responsibility of drawing the state's political maps to a nonpartisan agency.
The governor's plan, to be included in his state budget request, mirrors the independent process in Iowa and would take effect before the state's redistricting process gets fully underway.
The proposal would directly address partisan gerrymandering, the subject of a ongoing federal lawsuit, and follows calls the governor issued on the campaign trail for a redistricting process supposedly free from political influence.
“The people should get to choose their elected officials, not the other way around," Evers said in a statement. "By creating a nonpartisan redistricting commission in Wisconsin, we’re making sure that when we’re redrawing district maps in 2021, we’re putting people before politics."
Like dozens of other states, Wisconsin's Legislature, controlled by Republicans, is chiefly responsible for drawing the state's political maps, subject to veto by the governor.
Evers' plan, however, would align Wisconsin with a handful of other states where independent commissions draw the lines.
Evers' proposal would give responsibility for drawing political boundaries to an existing state agency, the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, at the direction of a newly-formed, nonpartisan Redistricting Advisory Commission. The state Legislature would still vote on the redistricting bill, but it would be restricted in the changes it could make.
The Commission would consist of five members. The leader of each party in either house would get an appointment, and then the four appointees would together select a fifth member who would serve as the chair.
Commission members would need to be eligible to vote in Wisconsin, and the plan would prohibit politicians or those who hold office for a political party from serving. It would also ban employees and other members of the Legislature or Congress as well as their relatives. The Commission would be required to hold a public hearing on the bill in each congressional district.
Under the plan, the Legislative Reference Bureau would not be allowed to use voting patterns, party information, incumbent residence information or demographic information in drawing district maps, except where required by law.
The plan comes as a federal lawsuit challenging the state's political maps continues to make its way through the courts after the U.S. Supreme Court last summer remanded the case back to the Western District of Wisconsin. A federal judge recently pushed back the trial of the case to July given expected decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court in similar cases this summer.
Sachin Chheda, chair of the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition, which seeks to end partisan gerrymandering, praised Evers' proposal in a statement and called on the Legislature to support it.
"We applaud Governor Evers for his leadership as we try to end the map-rigging that has corrupted Wisconsin politics," Chheda said. "This decision gives us a chance to have representative democracy again in Wisconsin."
Republicans, such as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have previously dismissed concerns over partisan gerrymandering.
Spokespersons for Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
This story will be updated.