Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close statewide in response to COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all nonessential businesses to close down Tuesday, in the latest effort to clamp down on nonessential travel and limit exposure to COVID-19 coronavirus, which has already killed four people in the state.

Evers announced the "safer-at-home" order Monday, which he plans to sign Tuesday. The order represents a shift from the governor's position last week, when he said he did not plan on issuing such an order, which would shut down even more businesses across the state.

When it passes, Wisconsin will join other states including California, Ohio and Illinois, which have passed similar orders — also referred to as "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" directives.

Evers noted the order is not a lockdown, but rather an attempt to limit unnecessary trips.

"You can still get out and walk the dogs — it’s good exercise and it’s good for everyone’s mental health — but please don’t take any other unnecessary trips, and limit your travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, grabbing groceries, or getting medication," Evers tweeted.

A full list of other businesses exempt from the order was not immediately available, but it includes those engaged in the dissemination of news via newspapers, television, radio and other media.