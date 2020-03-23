Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close statewide in response to COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all nonessential businesses to close down Tuesday, in the latest effort to clamp down on nonessential travel and limit exposure to COVID-19 coronavirus, which has already killed four people in the state.
Evers announced the "safer-at-home" order Monday, which he plans to sign Tuesday. The order represents a shift from the governor's position last week, when he said he did not plan on issuing such an order, which would shut down even more businesses across the state.
When it passes, Wisconsin will join other states including California, Ohio and Illinois, which have passed similar orders — also referred to as "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" directives.
Evers noted the order is not a lockdown, but rather an attempt to limit unnecessary trips.
"You can still get out and walk the dogs — it’s good exercise and it’s good for everyone’s mental health — but please don’t take any other unnecessary trips, and limit your travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, grabbing groceries, or getting medication," Evers tweeted.
A full list of other businesses exempt from the order was not immediately available, but it includes those engaged in the dissemination of news via newspapers, television, radio and other media.
Schools, nail salons, spas and sit-in services at bars and restaurants already have been closed down due to the respiratory disease, which has infected nearly 400 people across the state.
Evers said on Twitter the order, which strongly urges residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary, "isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously."
"Unfortunately that means no sleepovers, no play dates, and no dinner parties with friends and neighbors," Evers tweeted.
Evers did not detail how such an order would be enforced but said he plans to provide additional details later Monday.
The federal government provides state and local entities the ability to identify what is considered an essential business during a public health emergency. Health care facilities, grocery stores and law enforcement entities are some examples of what is commonly referred to as an essential service.
The statewide shutdown has already resulted in skyrocketing joblessness across Wisconsin.
Preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development show that more than 69,000 initial unemployment claims had been made between March 15 and Saturday. There were about 5,200 initial claims made in the same span last year.
As of Sunday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 381 cases of COVID-19 across 30 counties, with 61 cases reported in Dane County. Four deaths have been reported in Fond du Lac, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.
On Monday, the state Department of Corrections reported a second correctional worker has tested positive for the disease, this time at Columbia Correctional Institution. The announcement follows an earlier confirmation that an employee at Waupun Correctional Institution had been sickened by the virus.
Both prisons are maximum security facilities and have tightened movement of staff and inmates. To date, no inmates have tested positive, the DOC said.