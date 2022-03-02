Tony Evers to make decision on DOC vendor 'monopoly' after bipartisan bill passes

Gov. Tony Evers is set to decide whether to a sign a bipartisan bill that would require the Department of Corrections to change course on a contract that gives a Texas firm an effective monopoly on providing personal items to correctional inmates and their families.

The bill, which passed the Legislature in mid-February with support from Republicans and Democrats, requires DOC to contract with at least three vendors after the state prison system opted to contract with only one vendor last year.

The single-vendor contract with Union Supply Group, which began in October, has led to longer customer service wait times, higher prices and fewer available items, activists and families have said. The move by DOC also effectively shut off access to a brick-and-mortar store operated by the company J.L. Marcus in Milwaukee that allowed families to pick out items in-person and have them sent to state prisons.

"This is something that's a common sense thing," said Sen. Van H. Wanggaard, R-Racine, who sponsored the bill, SB 564, in the Senate.

"The DOC just arbitrarily decided that they weren't going to put out bids," the senator said. "We just felt that there should be an option and there should be a choice."

Rep. Samba Baldeh, D-Madison, who co-sponsored the bill, AB565, in the Assembly, said he hopes the governor will sign the bill, adding that the legislation shows "issues that affect incarcerated people are simply not partisan."

"I sponsored the bill because I believe the DOC’s plan to provide a monopoly on items for purchase would almost certainly ensure that incarcerated individuals and their families would end up paying higher prices for the basic goods that they depend on," Baldeh wrote in an email.

Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for Evers, said the governor's team is still reviewing the bill.

The bill was lobbied against by the contract's beneficiary Union Supply in September, while J.L. Marcus, the company that previously contracted with DOC and operates the in-person storefront in Milwaukee, lobbied in favor.

In testimony to the Assembly in September, DOC said its years-long competitive process to award a single contract aimed to "obtain good customer service as well as a wide range of products for purchase for people in our care."

DOC's contract with Union Supply is set to last until the end of September 2023 with four one-year renewal options. The contract is at no cost to DOC, said spokesperson John Beard.

Beard declined further comment on the bill's passage and its prospects on being signed into law.

Union Supply's corporate office in Texas did not return a request for comment.

For J.L. Marcus, the loss of a contract with DOC and the shuttering of the Milwaukee store has cost them 30% of their business, said Jodi Weber, the company's president.

"We actually still have people who come to us daily and say, 'Can you please help us? Can you please send this order to our loved one?'" Weber said.

"You have a captive audience," she added. "They don’t have the ability to go down the street and go to a Walgreens and get the essentials that they need."

'Nothing we could do about it'

Many might imagine prisons as being well-stocked with the day-to-day items sought by inmates, or that family members can easily mail items to their loved ones. In reality, Wisconsin prisons rely on third-party vendors to provide items, which then have to meet a facility's rules. A prison radio, for instance, has to be see-through to prevent smuggling.

Prior to the shift to Union Supply, families could browse online and physical catalogues offered by three different companies, then order the items for shipment to state correctional institutions.

Kay Lanctot, a Mauston resident whose son Levi is incarcerated at New Lisbon Correctional Institution, said she always used J.L. Marcus over other vendors to mail things to her son because it was cheaper and had more options.

But since Union Supply became DOC's only vendor, prices have jumped and the variety of available items has hit a downslide, Lanctot said. Other items, from deodorant to coffee, are either not available or have months-long delivery delays.

In previous months, she had to send shoes to her son three separate times because they were not allowed by the prison and Union Supply doesn't say which items are available at which facility.

"If you have competition they're much better at it if you're the only person," Lanctot said of the change to a single vendor.

"It was so frustrating when they went down to just Union Supply and they do it sneakily," she said. "There was nothing we could do about it."

Though she once had to wait over an hour to speak with a customer service representative, wait times have vastly improved recently, Lanctot said. A call by the Wisconsin State Journal to Union Supply's customer service line got a representative on the phone in about a minute on Thursday afternoon and in about 15 minutes on Monday afternoon.

Ramiah Whiteside, the associate director of Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing, said his group has also heard reports of long customer service wait times, shipping delays, higher prices and fewer options.

"They have a certain routine that they've done for over a decade to be able to send items to their loved one, and you completely cut that up with a process that you say is going to better and it's not," Whiteside said.

"I think the motivation was to make it more efficient, make it faster," he added. "However, in practice it didn't work."

Should it be signed by Evers, the bill requires DOC do everything necessary to implement the law within 90 days. An amendment to the law also allows for DOC to contract with only two vendors if less than three bids satisfy the bid criteria.

