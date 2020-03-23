Tony Evers to order non-essential businesses to close statewide in response to COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all non-essential businesses to close down Tuesday, in the latest effort to clamp down on nonessential travel and limit Wisconsinite's exposure to COVID-19 coronavirus, which has already killed four people in the state.

Evers announced the "safer-at-home" order Monday, which he plans to sign Tuesday. The order represents a shift from the governor's position last week, when he said he did not plan on issuing such an order, which could likely shut down even more businesses across the state.

Evers said on Twitter the order, which strongly urges residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary, "isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously."

"Unfortunately that means no sleepovers, no play dates, and no dinner parties with friends and neighbors," Evers tweeted.

Evers noted the order is not a lockdown, but rather an attempt to limit unnecessary trips.

