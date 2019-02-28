Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is set to deliver the first budget address of his tenure Thursday evening to a Republican-controlled Legislature that is all but certain to scrap much of it.
Evers, who campaigned on boosting education funding and rebuilding the middle class, intends to formally introduce several measures he believes will fulfill those ends: taking federal dollars to expand Medicaid, substantially increasing aid for public schools and introducing a middle class tax cut funded partially by scaling back a tax credit for manufacturers.
"At the end of the day, our budget is about putting people first," Evers is set to say in Thursday evening's remarks. "It’s about creating a Wisconsin that works for everyone —a Wisconsin for us. This isn’t the Tony Evers budget, the Democratic budget, the Speaker’s budget, or the Republican budget — this is The People’s Budget. And it’s one that we crafted together."
Evers' staff released to reporters excerpts from the speech ahead of his address Thursday evening.
By including several measures Republican leaders have already said are non-starters, the new governor may be setting up his proposals for an early rejection.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, previously said he'd scrap a budget built on Medicaid funding or tax increases, such as the one Evers and Democrats have already proposed to fund their middle class tax cut.
"If (Evers) starts with a massive tax increase, well, that means his entire budget is built on a house of sand," Vos said. "So we'll have to sweep it away, and start all over with what we have said, which is we're not going to raise taxes."
Evers is set to expand Medicaid coverage for about 82,000 Wisconsinites, a move the governor's office says would save the state about $320 million over the upcoming two-year state budget.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, previously indicated a strong possibility Republicans would craft their own plan for the state budget. The rhetoric from Evers and Republicans could indicate a budget stalemate that lasts through the summer, and potentially fall.
Evers is also set to introduce other controversial measures that are far but certain to receive support from the Republicans who continue to control the state's legislative branch. Evers wants to decriminalize marijuana and overhaul marijuana laws to legalize it for medical conditions including cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain.
And in his speech excerpts released Thursday, he said he plans to provide driver's licenses and ID cards to immigrants in Wisconsin who are living in the country illegally.
But question marks remain on other topics, such as how the governor plans to fund the state's road system or how he would reduce the state's prison population, as he has vowed to do.
He also is taking aim at partisan gerrymandering, which Democrats have pointed to as a severe roadblock to taking back power in the Legislature. Under the governor's plan, he would do away with the state's partisan redistricting process and give responsibility of drawing the state's political maps to a nonpartisan agency.
The governor's sweeping plan also includes several controversial criminal justice proposals. He wants to indefinitely delay the closure of the state's embattled Lincoln Hills youth prison until replacement facilities are built, instead of by the current January 2021 deadline. He's also seeking to raise the age that teens are tried as adults for most crimes from 17 to 18 by 2021.
On education, Evers is expected to push for a $1.4 billion increase for K-12 schools, a freeze to the state's independent charter school and private school voucher program, and a $150 million boost for the UW-System while maintaining a tuition freeze that started under former Gov. Scott Walker.