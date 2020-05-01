Tony Evers to hand over 10,000 pages in open records settlement

Gov. Tony Evers' administration will hand over 10,000 pages of records to Republican Rep. John Nygren to settle an open records lawsuit he filed in November.
Under the terms of the settlement reached by the Department of Justice, the state will pay $40,000 in fees to Nygren's private attorneys.
Nygren, R-Marinette, sued Evers in November to compel his office to turn over records related to farmer mental health programs run by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection his office had denied in full. Nygren had requested the records in August. Senate Republicans ended up firing Evers' agriculture secretary for criticizing them about the funding for those programs.
Nygren's lawsuit was one of several instances where Evers has come under fire for his open records practices. In filing his lawsuit, Nygren — who has himself come under fire over transparency — chided the governor's records denial as shameful.
In a statement, Evers said his administration opted to settle the case in order to focus on the response to COVID-19.
Nygren’s request for information, filed with both DATCP and Evers’ office, was meant to assist the budget committee in its decision whether to release $100,000 in annual spending placed in the budget to address farmer mental health assistance.
Nygren had asked for communications related to farmer mental health, mental health vouchers, DATCP’s request for the funds, and Republican leaders between July 2 and Aug. 2.
While DATCP fulfilled the request, Evers’ office didn’t, arguing in late August it was “overly broad” and “not a reasonably limited request,” arguing it would require reviewing every office employee’s records.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.