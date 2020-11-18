Tony Evers to extend statewide mask mandate into next year

While online learning was only partially successful, schools faced daunting challenges to return students to the classroom.

One day after the state reported a record 92 COVID-19-related deaths, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday he plans to extend the state's emergency declaration and accompanying mask mandate through mid-January.

The Department of Health Services reported another record of nearly 8,000 new cases Wednesday, along with 52 deaths, bringing the state total to 2,793 deaths and more than 331,000 cases. Rising cases have placed an immense burden on hospitals and health care providers across the state, with one-third of the state's hospitals reporting critical staffing shortages. Another 41% of hospitals expect to reach critical shortages within a week, DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said.

Evers has issued three public health emergencies and a series of related orders since the pandemic began. The current mask mandate was issued in July and extended by Evers in September. It was slated to expire on Saturday.

"It’s clear based on where we’re headed, we cannot afford to stop or have a gap in some of the only mitigation efforts we still have in place," Evers said on a call with reporters Wednesday.