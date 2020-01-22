Tony Evers to call for more bipartisanship in 2020 State of the State speech

As Democratic Gov. Tony Evers enters his second year in office, he will lay out his agenda for 2020 during today's State of the State address, including an emphasis on a desire for more bipartisanship from the Legislature.
With Republicans in control of the Assembly and Senate, the former educator’s first year in office came with its share of partisan battles, including disagreements over his appointed cabinet heads and efforts by Republicans to limit his power. Divided government stalled attempts to appease constituents on both sides of the aisle: Republicans refused to take up gun control measures and marijuana legalization; Evers vetoed GOP-driven anti-abortion bills and tax cuts.
"As I reflect on my first year in office, although there were setbacks and occasional political posturing—what I call ‘huffing and puffing’—we also had a lot of success, and I am proud of everything we accomplished in just a year’s time," Evers said in excerpts from his Wednesday State of the State address.
You have free articles remaining.
Evers will unveil his agenda for his second year at the Capitol Building Wednesday evening, which will include a push to address student loan debt and redistricting. Republican leadership in the Senate and Assembly have said they expect to adjourn the session by the end of February.
"From nonpartisan redistricting and investing in our rural communities, to addressing youth vaping and capping the cost of insulin, to closing the dark store loophole and getting PFAS out of our water, we’ve got work to do," Evers said in the excerpts. "There’s no rest for the elected, folks, and we’ve got a lot to get done before anyone takes a vacation."
Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal he has “partially delivered” on his campaign promises so far. He pointed to the budget, which included an increase in spending on K-12 education and a Republican-supported 10% income tax cut for the middle class, as a positive step.
"In my last State of the State Address, I asked the legislature to set politics aside so we could work together on the issues facing our state. I said I expected bills to be passed with broad support and in the spirit of bipartisanship," he said in excerpts. "So one of the things I’m most proud of is that more than 95 percent of the bills I signed my first year in office had bipartisan support."
However, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has accused Evers of his own political posturing, while Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, admitted the last year was a "rocky road."