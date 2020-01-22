Tony Evers to call for more bipartisanship in 2020 State of the State speech

As Democratic Gov. Tony Evers enters his second year in office, he will lay out his agenda for 2020 during today's State of the State address, including an emphasis on a desire for more bipartisanship from the Legislature.

With Republicans in control of the Assembly and Senate, the former educator’s first year in office came with its share of partisan battles, including disagreements over his appointed cabinet heads and efforts by Republicans to limit his power. Divided government stalled attempts to appease constituents on both sides of the aisle: Republicans refused to take up gun control measures and marijuana legalization; Evers vetoed GOP-driven anti-abortion bills and tax cuts.

"As I reflect on my first year in office, although there were setbacks and occasional political posturing—what I call ‘huffing and puffing’—we also had a lot of success, and I am proud of everything we accomplished in just a year’s time," Evers said in excerpts from his Wednesday State of the State address.

Evers will unveil his agenda for his second year at the Capitol Building Wednesday evening, which will include a push to address student loan debt and redistricting. Republican leadership in the Senate and Assembly have said they expect to adjourn the session by the end of February.