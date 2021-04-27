Tony Evers to announce plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus funds "within a couple of weeks"

Gov. Tony Evers said on Tuesday he plans to announce within the next few weeks his plans for spending the full $3.2 billion in federal funds allocated to the state in the latest stimulus package.

Following a bill signing in Madison, the Democratic governor said he had a call later Tuesday with federal officials to discuss the timeline for allocating those funds. He added that he will consider conversing with state Republicans — who have made multiple attempts over the last several months to gain control of those funds or direct Evers on how that money should be spent — regarding the use of those funds, but added such discussions were not "a top priority."

"Our guideline is to get it out the door as soon as possible," Evers said of the federal funds.

The governor has sole discretion over the use of federal funds and Evers has vetoed multiple attempts by state Republicans, who control the Legislature, to use those dollars, including a package of 11 bills that, among other measures, would have used those funds to pay down state debt, provide $200 million in assistance for small businesses and provide $1 billion in property tax relief.