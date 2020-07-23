Tony Evers tells Donald Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers wants President Donald Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee.

Trump and the White House announced Thursday that federal agents will deploy to Chicago; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cleveland; Detroit; and Milwaukee to combat rising crime.

Evers, a Democrat, sent Trump a letter Wednesday saying he's strongly opposed to the move, warning it will only make things worse. Wisconsin authorities, including the state's National Guard, can handle protests, he said.

"This is not a moment to double down and unnecessarily increase police presence, especially without invitation," Evers wrote. "As we have seen in Portland, this excessive and unwelcome federal law enforcement presence only makes these situations more volatile and dangerous."

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has asked a judge for a restraining order blocking federal agents deployed to quell protests in Portland. She has accused the agents of arresting protesters without probable cause and using excessive force.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement that Trump is employing "fascist tactics" and promised to take "appropriate legal action" if agents interfere with peaceful protests.