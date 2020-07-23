Tony Evers tells Donald Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee
Oregon urges judge to rein in US agents deployed in Portland

A federal officer pushes back demonstrators at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Tuesday in Portland, Ore. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has urged President Donald Trump not to send federal officers to Milwaukee to address violent crime there.

 NOAH BERGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gov. Tony Evers wants President Donald Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee.

Trump and the White House announced Thursday that federal agents will deploy to Chicago; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cleveland; Detroit; and Milwaukee to combat rising crime.

Evers, a Democrat, sent Trump a letter Wednesday saying he's strongly opposed to the move, warning it will only make things worse. Wisconsin authorities, including the state's National Guard, can handle protests, he said.

"This is not a moment to double down and unnecessarily increase police presence, especially without invitation," Evers wrote. "As we have seen in Portland, this excessive and unwelcome federal law enforcement presence only makes these situations more volatile and dangerous."

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has asked a judge for a restraining order blocking federal agents deployed to quell protests in Portland. She has accused the agents of arresting protesters without probable cause and using excessive force.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement that Trump is employing "fascist tactics" and promised to take "appropriate legal action" if agents interfere with peaceful protests.

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that federal agents' presence would only heighten conflict.

The American Civil Liberties Union's Wisconsin chapter issued a statement decrying the decision to send agents to Milwaukee, saying the city doesn't need a repeat of the failed approach in Portland.

