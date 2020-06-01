Tony Evers taps former Doyle administration ag secretary to resume role

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Randy Romanski, the state's agriculture secretary under former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle, will again serve permanently in the post under Gov. Tony Evers.

Romanski has served as the agency's deputy secretary since January 2019, and as interim secretary since November 2019.

Evers appointed him Monday to the top role at the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The appointment follows a months-long vacancy of the post after Senate Republicans, in a rare move, voted to fire Evers' first agriculture secretary, Brad Pfaff, in November.

"Wisconsin’s agricultural community has dealt with challenges for years, from low prices to trade wars to a global pandemic, Evers said in a statement. "Randy has done an outstanding job leading DATCP through these challenging times, and I believe he’ll continue to do great work as secretary."

Romanski served as both secretary and deputy secretary under Doyle.