Tony Evers, Tammy Baldwin endorse Mandela Barnes after Sarah Godlewski drops out

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the U.S. Senate race on Friday after state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski exited the field earlier that day.

Godlewski, who was the last remaining Democratic U.S. Senate candidate besides Barnes who polled above 1% in the Marquette Law School Poll, said on Friday that the best way to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson would be to "get behind Mandela Barnes and fight together."

Hours after Godlewski's announcement, Baldwin endorsed Barnes, saying he has "shown an unprecedented ability to unite Wisconsinites."

In giving his endorsement to Barnes, Evers said Baldwin needs a partner in Washington D.C.

With an all but certain chance to win the Aug. 9 primary, Barnes would take on Johnson Nov. 8.

After Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out Monday and Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry dropped out Wednesday, Godlewski said she would remain in the race, where she campaigned on making child and senior care affordable, protecting abortion rights, making prescription drugs affordable and ensuring paid family leave.

But on Friday, Godlewski said the decision to drop out was something she "reflected on in the last 24 hours."

Godlewski said she would remain on the campaign trail to support Barnes and Evers.

"Showing their lack of respect for voters and the democratic process, the power brokers of the Democrat party have now cleared the field for their most radical left candidate," Johnson said on Twitter. "Socialist policies have produced this mess, & a radical left Senator from Wisconsin is not the solution."

To that, Barnes responded, "I won’t be lectured about respecting voters by a pro-insurrectionist Senator."

Barnes said he was honored to accept Godlewski's endorsement.

"Throughout this campaign, Sarah has been a leader in the fight to protect abortion access and a tireless advocate for working people and rural communities across Wisconsin," Barnes said in a statement. "I will proudly stand with her in those fights as we take on Ron Johnson in the fall."

Still, other Democratic U.S. Senate candidates remain in the race, though they haven't registered above 1% support among likely primary voters in the Marquette Law School Poll, nor have they raised as much as the candidates who dropped out this week. Those candidates include Millennial Action Project founder Steven Olikara, attorney Peter Peckarsky, Kou Lee and Darrell Williams.

"Undecided voters and former supporters of other campaigns are breaking for our campaign," Olikara said in a statement. "Anyone who has been on the campaign trail knows that we are surging."

"Voters are angry at other campaigns who drop out before the votes are counted," Olikara continued. "But voters will decide who wins, not the political establishment."

After it became clear in May that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, Godlewski was the first U.S. Senate candidate nationwide to run an ad on protecting abortion rights. Her campaign saw a fundraising surge as Godlewski used her status as the only top female competitor in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race to gather support.

But Godlewski, who put around $4 million of her money into the race, suddenly stopped airing ads for almost all of June and July. And in June's Marquette Law School Poll, Godlewski received 9% of support from likely Democratic primary voters, well behind Barnes' 25%.

Asked on Friday why she didn't run ads in most of June and July, Godlewski said, "Look, if there's something that we know, it's about — you got to have a strategy and everybody has different strategies about what, how to best win. And so for us, it was kind of thinking through that."

In what appeared to be a last-minute push to gather momentum, Godlewski made a seven-figure ad buy in late July in which she grilled the top Democratic U.S. Senate candidates during a debate for not campaigning on abortion rights sooner.

But what path she had left to overcome her double-digit deficit in the polls became all but obstructed after Lasry and Nelson dropped out and endorsed Barnes this week.