Tony Evers takes aim at his November challenger Tim Michels over ties to Donald Trump

Less than 12 hours after Donald Trump-backed candidate Tim Michels won the Republican nomination in Tuesday's GOP gubernatorial primary, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers took aim at his Nov. 8 challenger over his ties to the former president.

Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, spoke with reporters after having breakfast with Democratic lieutenant governor nominee and state Rep. Sara Rodriguez at Monty's Blue Plate Diner in Madison on Wednesday. Asked about Michels, Evers predicted that while Trump's backing may have helped the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp. defeat the more establishment-backed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on Tuesday, Trump may prove to the albatross around Michels' neck in the general election.

"He’s not going to be able to stand in front of all these microphones today … and say ‘I forgot to tell you I’m going to become a moderate Republican,'" Evers said. "It’s just not in the cards. His relationship with Trump is going to drive his campaign."

"Trump owns him. He is connected to Trump," Evers added. "That’s his problem, that’s not mine."

While primary elections are often decided by the party's base, statewide candidates tend to shift back toward the middle to appeal to general election voters and win in November. Moving too far toward the campaign talking points that invigorate primary voters could make that pivot challenging in the short time between the August primary and November election.

Evers pointed to Michels support for issues like the state's 173-year-old abortion ban, which prohibits abortions from the time of conception unless it's necessary to save the mother's life. Marquette Law School polls conducted between September 2012 and last October found that six in 10 Wisconsinites say abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

Michels' campaign advisor Chris Walker said Evers and President Joe Biden "are going to desperately attempt to do everything they can to distract the people of Wisconsin from their massive failures."

"This race is about Tony Evers and his disastrous record," Walker added.

In his victory speech Tuesday, Michels thanked Trump for his endorsement, which he described as "a tremendous validation of our meteoric rise in this campaign," while also pledging to "stand up for the hardworking, taxpaying, law abiding citizens of Wisconsin."

Evers balked at Michels' claims of being someone who can relate to blue-collar residents, pointing to Michels' ties to lobbying groups and his $17 million home in Connecticut.

He also said Michels' claims of being a political outsider was "one of the biggest jokes of his campaign."

"He can wear a blue shirt so he can have a blue collar, but at the end of the day I’m not quite sure someone that is of his status, with houses all across the country, could say, 'Well I’m just one of you,' because there’s not many like that in the state of Wisconsin," Evers said.

Another topic raised by Evers was Michels' inconsistency with whether or not he would seek to decertify the results of the 2020 presidential election as Trump has repeatedly demanded.

Michels last week said "everything will be on the table" when asked if he would consider decertifying the 2020 election, marking a shift from his comments a week earlier that decertification was "not a priority."

Decertification cannot happen under state law or the U.S. Constitution. A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Despite that, Trump also backed election denier Adam Steen, who narrowly lost in Tuesday's primary to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, one of the most influential Republicans in the state who has fallen out of Trump's favor for refusing to entertain calls for decertification.

Steen was also endorsed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who Vos hired last summer to lead the one-party review of the 2020 election. Gableman's review was originally allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, but legal fees and other expenses have brought the total cost to more than $1.1 million.

After declaring victory Tuesday, Vos called Gableman "an embarrassment to this state."

Vos also said he would meet with the Republican caucus to discuss whether Gableman's investigation, which has found no evidence of widespread fraud, would continue.

“He’s got to fire Gableman and get over the last election," Evers said of Vos. "That’s the bottom line."

Michels and Evers will meet on Nov. 8 in a high-stakes midterm for bpth parties that could drastically impact state policy for the next four years, including election practices for the 2024 presidential election.