Tony Evers: State's reduced financial commitment to Foxconn opens up opportunities

The new contract was finalized and approved more than two years later.

Vos contends Foxconn should have received some tax credits under the original agreement and it mattered more that the company was hiring employees, paying good wages and making capital investments.

"No one in the Legislature cared what products they were going to make in the facility," Vos said about legislation passed in 2017 that was tied to the company's original proposal. "I think the Evers administration used that as a loophole to try to force them to renegotiate the contract.”

Evers, who was critical of the Foxconn deal during his run for office, said it was important to resize the contract to fit the project and the new agreement in a way that doesn't dissuade future companies from looking to invest in the state.

“It worked out well for everybody, that’s the bottom line,” Evers said. “So Republicans can complain about it and huff and puff, but that’s their job so I just kind of ignore them.”