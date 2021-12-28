Tony Evers' State of the State address returning to Capitol next year

After shifting Wisconsin’s State of the State address online earlier this year due to the ongoing pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers plans to return to the Capitol for next year’s speech.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, sent Evers a joint letter Monday inviting the governor to hold the 2022 State of the State address “live and in-person” during a joint session of the state Legislature in the Assembly chambers at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The letter comes after Evers sent the Republican leaders a letter last week requesting a joint session for the purposes of holding the annual address.
The speech will be Evers’ final state of the state address before his run for a second term next November.
Evers said last week he plans to focus much of his reelection campaign on the successes of his first term as governor, including increased spending on roads and broadband expansion, as well as income tax cuts in the 2021-23 biennial budget drafted by Republicans and signed by Evers.
“I will be running on things that we’ve accomplished, and have we accomplished this with the help of Republicans? Yes, yes we have and that’s an important distinction,” Evers said. “We have to focus on what the people of Wisconsin want.”
Earlier this year, Evers became the first governor in 74 years to not be physically present in the Capitol to deliver his address, which he delivered in a video message. Legislative Republicans viewed Evers’ address at the Capitol last year, with Vos delivering the GOP response from the Assembly dais where the governor usually speaks, another break from tradition.
Evers dedicated last year’s speech to the 5,000 Wisconsin residents who had died from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Monday, the pandemic’s death toll had risen to 9,928 Wisconsinites, according to the state Department of Health Services.
In the letter to Evers Monday, Vos and Kapenga pointed to the state’s ongoing labor shortage challenges as “one of the biggest struggles across our state.”
“We welcome your input on how you plan to best address the challenges facing the state of Wisconsin,” the lawmakers said. “In addition, citizens would like to get an updated balance of the federal dollars under your unilateral control.”
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced earlier this month that the state’s unemployment rate had dropped to 3% in November, according to preliminary data, matching the previous record low set in November 2018.
Wisconsin received close to $2.5 billion in federal relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. All told, the state has been allocated more than $4.5 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus funds.
Of those funds, more than $2 billion has been spent on state emergency response efforts, public health measures and economic support programs, according to a breakdown provided by the governor’s office in August.
Other announced or planned ARPA allocations include $200 million for infrastructure projects such as broadband expansion, $650 million in small-business grants, just over $100 million for the tourism industry, $130 million for workforce and unemployment programs, $510 million for economic recovery programs and $80 million to update the state’s unemployment system.
2021 year in review: Greek letters, championships and a persistent pandemic
We tried to quit it, but the pandemic proved to be an on-again, off-again relationship in 2021. Here are some of the ups and downs of the last year.
But for the armored vehicles, extra barricades and rooftop surveillance teams, Sunday was just another dreary winter day on Madison’s Capitol Square.
Gov. Tony Evers also announced that Karen Timberlake, who served as DHS secretary under former Gov. Jim Doyle during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, will take on the role of DHS interim secretary.
Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney is retiring to take a job at American Family Insurance.
Barnes becomes the city's third Black police chief and will have to deal with a sharp uptick in shootings and car thefts.
Alliant Energy said the decision will allow it to avoid some $250 million in maintenance and upgrade costs.
The Department of Natural Resources reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday that hunters had registered 182 wolves since the hunt began Monday, or about 15% of the estimated population. The quota for non-native hunters was 119 wolves.
Raine Stern, originally from New Glarus, dazzled judges on the NBC show "The Voice" Monday night, prompting judge Blake Shelton to say, "You're a rare find. And you're about to have your moment in the music industry."
The Madison School District reopened its doors to kindergartners Tuesday after shutting down nearly one year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Joe Biden said Thursday he wanted states to make everyone eligible by May 1.
Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders.
“The only home World Dairy Expo has known is Dane County, Wisconsin, and we are ready to welcome the dairy industry’s premier event back to our community this fall,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.
Five of the six deaths occurred at night, and alcohol, speed and inattentiveness on the part of drivers and pedestrians likely factored into the deaths as Dane County experiences a high year for traffic fatalities.
Barry Alvarez says he'll retire after a 31-year tenure with the Badgers as football coach, athletic director
Barry Alvarez, 74, will finish his term leading the UW athletic program this summer after a 17-year stretch in the seat during which the department's budget nearly doubled.
"I'm ready to get to work on day one and build a stronger more equitable public education system," Jill Underly said after winning the state superintendent election.
Mask wearing and social distancing were a rare sight Saturday at the annual gathering, which took a year off in 2020 as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic set in last spring.
Madison officials are taking a slow approach to break up a homeless encampment at Reindahl Park on the East Side.
Yet with children younger than 12 still not eligible to be vaccinated, and some others not immunized, the pandemic “is emphatically not over, even in Dane County.”
"Being in this neighborhood and growing up in Madison, it's always been a staple in the community. It's so good to see such a good turnout coming off the year we just came off of."
Watch now: Canoes, kayaks, goose eggs, strawberries and fried cheese usher in Madison's summer routine
Paddle & Portage and the Dane County Farmers Market returned to the isthmus and Capitol Square on Saturday for the first time since 2019.
Trump on Friday claimed Wisconsin Republicans weren't doing enough to investigate the November election.
The Senate voted 23-9, with Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, of Mason, and Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, joining with Republicans, in favor of the budget, which includes more than $3 billion in income and property tax cuts.
Chandler Halderson charged with killing his mother, told police he 'didn't feel bad about what I did'
Chandler Halderson remains in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bond. He is next in court on Sept. 1.
At issue was a 2011 law that says state agencies can’t take any actions that aren’t explicitly authorized by the Legislature.
The Milwaukee Bucks grabbed their first NBA title in 50 years Tuesday in front of a global audience.
“It’s not the rock’s fault that it got that terrible and unfortunate nickname,” one bystander said. “But the fact that it’s ... being moved shows that the world is getting a little better today.”
Former teacher planted cameras in hotel rooms 'just out of curiosity,' he tells judge before pleading guilty
After pleading guilty to two federal charges, David Kruchten faces six to 20 years in prison, under a plea agreement.
Refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the government's collapse to the Taliban started arriving in Wisconsin's Fort McCoy Sunday afternoon.
For the first time since the 2019 season, football fans of the Wisconsin Badgers get a chance to return to the familiar surroundings of Camp Randall.
After more than a year of repairs, the two statues that were torn down during last summer's protests were restored to the Capitol Square Tuesday morning.
Senate approves several of Tony Evers' cabinet heads, Natural Resources Board appointee still waiting
Tony Evers said "it's about time" that the Senate take up some of the more than 100 appointees still waiting on confirmation votes.
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
A Madison police officer "inadvertently" shot and injured a fellow officer during the arrest of a man who pointed a loaded handgun at police on State Street on Oct. 10, state officials said Monday.
After nearly a decade at the helm of UW-Madison, leading the university through budget cuts, political battles and a pandemic, Chancellor Rebe…
A rally that took place on Wednesday was organized to support a victim of a recent alleged sexual assault that occurred off of school grounds between two East students. Lilyian Jenkins, a senior at East and one of the organizers for Friday’s walkout, said the Friday event was a strike for a list of demands meant to help students feel safe at school.
Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis said Tuesday that he is retiring on April 1, 2022, ending a career of more than three decades with the Madison Fire Department.
The vessel was found in June in 27 feet of water and is the oldest intact boat ever discovered in Wisconsin waters.
COVID vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 have been green lit by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the federal Center for Disease Control also OK’d inoculation for the youngest group yet.
The GOP-drawn maps, which passed the Republican-controlled state Assembly and Senate last week, would largely maintain the core of the existing district boundaries that Republicans drew in secret in 2011.
Rittenhouse acquittal draws criticism at Penn Park gathering as Madison police mobilize for protests
About 50 people attended a community "speak out" event in Penn Park Friday night, criticizing police treatment of the city's Black youth in recent weeks.
Wagner, who died Monday after serving the greater Madison community in countless ways for a half-century, is being remembered as a man of kindness, wisdom, beauty, caring and grace.
The Badgers volleyball team captured the first national championship in program history with a thrilling five-set victory over Big Ten rival Nebraska in the NCAA final in Columbus, Ohio.