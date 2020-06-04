Tony Evers stands by deployment of National Guard during Wisconsin protests

During some of this week's protests, law enforcement dispersed protesters, some of whom had turned violent, with chemical agents. Other protesters hit by the spray did not appear to be doing anything to provoke law enforcement.

Madison police said protesters had become violent, throwing rocks at them and assaulting an officer.

Evers' comments come as some protesters and observers nationwide have condemned the looting and violence outright, while others have said they understand the protesters' rage. Evers' support for using the National Guard to help law enforcement also comes after he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel earlier this week that he disapproved of President Donald Trump having police disperse peaceful protesters with chemical agents so he could pose with a Bible in front of St. John's Church in Washington, D.C.

He also condemned the looting that has occurred in Madison and Milwaukee and said it wasn't helpful to the protesters' cause.