Tony Evers staffer identified as 25-year-old victim in Sugar River drowning

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Monday that his staffer, Ben Belzer, was the 25-year-old man who died after drowning while tubing on the Sugar River this weekend.

Green County Sheriff's deputies and the Albany Fire Department responded at 3:20 p.m. Saturday after a 25-year-old man was tubing on Sugar River near N4600 Highway E and went under water without resurfacing, the sheriff's office said. The man's body was later found at 6:05 p.m about 400 yards from where he went under the water.

Evers' announcement came after the Sheriff's Department had declined to release Belzer's name over the weekend and said that the incident was still under investigation.

According to Evers' office, Belzer joined the office as Evers' personal assistant in February 2019. He was raised in La Crosse, and graduated from UW-Madison. He previously worked for U.S. Rep. Ron Kind and Blumenfeld & Associates, LLC.

"We are devastated by Ben’s death, and our thoughts and prayers are with Ben’s family and friends as we all mourn the loss of an exceptional young man who was taken from us far, far too soon," Evers said in a statement.