Gov. Tony Evers said he isn't holding his breath that the Republican-controlled Legislature willingly takes up discussion on a "red flag" bill he unveiled last week.
During a Tuesday WisPolitics.com luncheon at Madison Club, Evers also said he sees potential in a recently announced bipartisan medical marijuana bill, has big expectations for newly appointed Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. secretary Melissa Hughes and questioned Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's idea of a new tax cut.
In regard to Evers' proposal for red-flag and universal background check legislation last week, the Democratic governor on Tuesday said he anticipates he will have to call for a special session. Evers said he hopes to force Republicans to go on the record on the gun control measure.
"When you say to 80 percent of the people in Wisconsin, 'We don't care what you think. We don't care about your safety,' … I think that's political suicide so we're going to press the issue," Evers said, referencing the last two years of Marquette University polls that found 80 percent of respondents supported background check legislation.
Evers also clarified a statement he made last week while unveiling his red-flag legislation when he answered a reporter's question that he would consider a mandatory buyback of firearms.
"I consider any piece of legislation that comes across my desk. Do I sign them all? Absolutely not," Evers said. "I would consider it, but quite frankly, it's not going to happen."
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a joint statement Evers' legislation would undermine due process and Second Amendment rights.
Medical marijuana
Evers also said he would be pushing for support of a recently proposed bill aimed at legalizing medical marijuana.
A group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers last week introduced the state's first bipartisan effort to legalize cannabis for medical use since 2001.
Vos has said he's open to legalizing medical marijuana and is reviewing the bill, but Fitzgerald has long opposed medical marijuana. Fitzgerald has argued legalizing medical marijuana opens the door to increased illegal use.
"I don’t support this plan and I think that it’s going to be a tough sell to a majority of my caucus,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.
Evers said efforts will focus on convincing the remaining 18 Republicans on the Senate to support the bill.
Tax cut
Evers also fielded a question on a recent comment by Fitzgerald, who recently announced this week is is running for the largely Republican 5th Congressional District, on WISN-TV that he thinks the Legislature would be able to cut taxes next year thanks to added tax revenue the state is projected to receive.
Evers, who in May said added revenue should remain in reserves in the event of an economic downturn, said Tuesday he would consider a tax cut, but added Fitzgerald's comment "gives me pause."
"A one-time increase in revenues cannot fund a tax cut. That's not the way money works," he said.
"I think it's questionable rhetoric. My guess is it has something to do with election prospects for him," Evers said of Fitzgerald's comment.
Economic development
Evers also touched on his appointment of Organic Valley executive Melissa Hughes to head the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and what that means for the state's economic development plans.
"I think the message there is we are supportive of the present work around advanced manufacturing and making sure we have good manufacturing facilities and employers and employees in the state,” Ever said, adding that WEDC will be making sure to focus more on all 72 counties in the state, rather than just southeast Wisconsin.
"We also have to make sure we value and ramp up our support for our startups," Evers added. "Those things, frankly, are going to be the future of Wisconsin … I expect Missy will be taking the lead on that."
In regard to Foxconn Technology Group, a Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer bringing an electronics manufacturing campus to Racine County, Evers said the state should be supportive as the project continues.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.