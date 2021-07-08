Tony Evers signs Republican-authored state budget with billions in income tax cuts

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday said he planned to sign the Republican-authored state budget, heralding the more than $2 billion in income tax cuts that it provides and vowing to provide an additional $100 million in federal money for the state's schools on top of what the GOP provided.

The budget will bring down the income tax rate from 6.27% to 5.3% for income between about $24,000 and $263,000 a year for individuals, or between $32,000 and $351,000 for married filers. All told, Republicans say the plan would save taxpayers about $2.7 billion over the two-year period.

Talking to reporters at Cumberland Elementary in Whitefish Bay, Evers said though the GOP budget didn't go far enough in spending on schools, vetoing the budget in full was not an option when thinking about the state's kids.

Over the last several months, the Republican-led budget committee took Evers' original $91.2 billion budget proposal and pared it down to an $87.5 billion two-year spending plan, which was sent to the governor last Friday.

On the first day of budget deliberations, Republicans eliminated hundreds of items from the Democratic governor's budget, including marijuana legalization, Medicaid expansion and the restoration of collective bargaining rights for public employees.