Tony Evers signs more than 60 bills, including making animal sex crimes a felony

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday took action on more than 60 bills as the legislative session comes to a close, including one that makes bestiality a felony offense requiring those convicted to register as sex offenders.
In addition to the bestiality bill, Evers also signed into a law a number of bills addressing other criminal penalties and legislation affecting summer activities. Evers' action brings the number of bills he's signed into law since taking office in Jan. 2019 to at least 183.
Evers' approval of a bill by Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, strengthens sanctions for the crime of bestiality — currently a Class A misdemeanor — making it a Class H felony for a first offense or a Class F felony for a second or subsequent offense or if the act causes bodily harm or death of an animal. Offenders can be imprisoned for up to 12 and a half years.
Under the new law, anyone convicted of such a felony must register as a sex offender, and is barred from owning or living with an animal for up to 15 years.
Under the law, it is also a felony to force or encourage minors to engage in sexual activity with animals.
Jacque has introduced similar legislation that previously failed to pass. In 2018, a version of the bill was before the state Senate but it declined to take it up. Jacque said the bill is important to people in the horse community who fear perpetrators.
Jacque authored the bill partially in response to Sterling Rachwal, a Green Bay man with at least a 30-year history of molesting horses but has spent little time behind bars.
Other bills
Evers signed other bills on Tuesday that would impose a criminal penalty for taking letters or packages from a residence or other building. Depending on the number of items stolen, penalties would range from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class H felony.
While it was already a crime to steal mail or other items, the new law allows prosecutors to charge so-called "porch pirates" according to the number of items stolen, not only the value of the items, since thieves often don't know the contents of a package when they steal it.
Evers also approved a bill creating a state criminal prohibition for money laundering, by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
The punishment for money laundering — facilitating a transaction with illegally obtained funds or engaging in such a transaction in a concealing nature — would be a misdemeanor if the amount is $2,500 or less and a felony if more than that. Transactions over $100,000 would constitute a Class F felony, punishable by a fine not to exceed $25,000 or imprisonment not to exceed 12 years and 6 months, or both.
Wisconsin statute hasn't previously defined money laundering, meaning any such cases have to reach federal guidelines or be tried as other crimes such as theft.
Evers also signed into law legislation allowing children who are 12 and 13 years old work as golf caddies without being employees of a golf course. He also signed off on legislation allowing 16 and 17-year-olds and those 65 or older to qualify for a reduced $4.25 fee for first time annual fishing licenses.
Opioid legislation
Evers also signed into law four bipartisan bills aimed at addressing opioid abuse in Wisconsin and assisting those following an overdose.
The legislation requires the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to create a program to facilitate overdose treatment including peer recovery coaches and access to medications to reverse an overdose and allow the use of naloxone – a drug used to assist people with an opioid overdose - in county jails.
In addition, the legislation extends the state’s Department of Safety and Professional Services’ prescription drug monitoring program to 2025. The program originally was slated to sunset this year.
The legislation also prevents a state employee from being disciplined for using or having a controlled substance, if it is prescribed as part of a medication-assisted treatment for addiction recovery.
Vetoes
In addition to signing more than 60 bills into law Tuesday, Evers also vetoed two bills, including one that would have allowed paddlewheel raffles in the state.
While common at fundraisers, paddlewheel raffles are considered illegal gambling in Wisconsin. Under the bill, such raffles would have been allowed for licensed charitable and service organizations.
In a veto message, Evers said he objected to the bill’s expansion of what constitutes a raffle, which could threaten exclusive gambling rights provided to Tribal Nations in the state.
Evers also vetoed a bill that would have eliminated some disclosure requirements for prize mailers from businesses like auto dealerships.
Evers said in a statement the bill would put Wisconsin’s laws at odds with rules in other states and create confusion.