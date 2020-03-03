Tony Evers signs more than 60 bills, including making animal sex crimes a felony

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday took action on more than 60 bills as the legislative session comes to a close, including one that makes bestiality a felony offense requiring those convicted to register as sex offenders.

In addition to the bestiality bill, Evers also signed into a law a number of bills addressing other criminal penalties and legislation affecting summer activities. Evers' action brings the number of bills he's signed into law since taking office in Jan. 2019 to at least 183.

Evers' approval of a bill by Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, strengthens sanctions for the crime of bestiality — currently a Class A misdemeanor — making it a Class H felony for a first offense or a Class F felony for a second or subsequent offense or if the act causes bodily harm or death of an animal. Offenders can be imprisoned for up to 12 and a half years.

Under the new law, anyone convicted of such a felony must register as a sex offender, and is barred from owning or living with an animal for up to 15 years.

Under the law, it is also a felony to force or encourage minors to engage in sexual activity with animals.