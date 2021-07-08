Tony Evers signs GOP-authored state budget with billions in income tax cuts

In all, Evers kept the most significant aspects of the GOP budget intact, using his veto power 50 times compared to the 78 uses of it he made in signing the state budget two years ago.

Among the changes Evers made to the budget were axing a $550 million transfer to the state's rainy day fund, which Evers wants Republicans to direct toward immediate spending priorities.

The governor also vetoed a GOP proposal to permanently double the the amount of funds the state transfers from general tax collections into the transportation fund, which largely covers road and infrastructure projects. The increase from 0.25% to 0.5% will be temporary, rather than permanent, under the governor's veto.

The budget will bring down the income tax rate from 6.27% to 5.3% for individuals making between about $24,000 and $263,000 a year, or between $32,000 and $351,000 for married filers.

All told, officials say the plan would save taxpayers $2.7 billion over the two-year period, including $2 billion of which would be direct tax cuts. Evers also vetoed changes to the state's income tax withholding tables, so taxpayers would see the remaining $700 million in savings through refunds when they file their taxes.