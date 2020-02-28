Tony Evers signs body camera bill, state trooper pay increase, vetoes crime bills

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed several bills into law, including ones that would increase pay for state troopers as well as one that would give the public access to police body camera footage in most cases.

Evers also axed several other pieces of legislation Republicans in the Legislature sent his way, such as one that was likely to significantly increase Wisconsin's prison population and prison costs. The vetoes come after Evers earlier this week vetoed a major $250 million income tax cut using surplus revenue that Evers objected to because it didn't

Evers signed a dozen bills into law, the most significant of which ratifies a collective bargaining agreements for state troopers that would retroactively raise their salaries by 9.9%

The deal covering 370 troopers boosts starting salaries by $6,000 a year and adjusts the pay scale for all troopers based on their years of service as part of a move to boost recruitment and retention. The deal is retroactive to the two-year period that ended in July 2019. Troopers will receive a lump sum payment.

"State troopers work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and secure, often working long days with little gratitude," Evers said. “"This is an overdue and well-deserved raise that shows our appreciation for their hard work."