Tony Evers signs body camera bill, state trooper pay increase, vetoes crime bills

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed several bills into law, including ones that would increase pay for state troopers as well as one that would give the public access to police body camera footage in most cases.
Evers also axed several other pieces of legislation Republicans in the Legislature sent his way, such as one that was likely to significantly increase Wisconsin's prison population and prison costs. The vetoes come after Evers earlier this week vetoed a major $250 million income tax cut using surplus revenue that Evers objected to because it didn't
Evers signed a dozen bills into law, the most significant of which ratifies a collective bargaining agreements for state troopers that would retroactively raise their salaries by 9.9%
The deal covering 370 troopers boosts starting salaries by $6,000 a year and adjusts the pay scale for all troopers based on their years of service as part of a move to boost recruitment and retention. The deal is retroactive to the two-year period that ended in July 2019. Troopers will receive a lump sum payment.
"State troopers work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and secure, often working long days with little gratitude," Evers said. “"This is an overdue and well-deserved raise that shows our appreciation for their hard work."
Evers also signed into law legislation allowing the public to access police body camera footage in most cases, an effort open records advocates have supported.
The new law requires law enforcement agencies to keep body camera footage for at least 120 days, or even more in certain situations, such as an incident involving someone’s death.
You have free articles remaining.
Under the bill, which does not require the use of body cameras, footage is presumed to be accessible to the public, with only certain exceptions, such as if the footage involves a minor or victims of a sensitive or violent crime.
Another bill Evers signed into law increases the minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fifth or sixth OWI offense from 6 months to 18 months in prison.
Vetoes
Evers vetoed six bills, including a number of crime bills Republicans passed earlier this month that would have likely increased the prison population, boosted prison costs and required the construction of more prisons.
One bill Evers objected to would have required the Department of Corrections to recommend revoking a person's extended supervision, parole or probation if the person is charged with a crime while under such supervision. The state estimated the bill would cost more than $200 million in the first two years and hundreds of millions of dollars in future years. Evers said the changes in the bill "revert to antiquated policies which result in mass incarceration."
Evers also vetoed a bill that would have expanded the types of juvenile crimes that can result in incarceration, and another bill that would have limited who is eligible to participate in prison early release programs.
"The governor over promised on the campaign trail when he said he wanted to cut Wisconsin's prison population in half, and now he's forcing Wisconsin to suffer the dangerous consequences," Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a statement. "We can't put a price tag on keeping communities safe from the types of repeat, violent offenders who we see in the news all too often. The governor's veto is a mistake."