Tony Evers signs bills banning use of chokeholds by police, creation of use of force policies

"For someone who claims he wants Republicans and Democrats to work together to improve Wisconsin, he once again shows otherwise," Wanggaard said.

Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes last June unveiled a package of bills to completely ban the use of chokeholds by Wisconsin police officers, among other measures. The GOP-led Legislature rejected Evers' request to take up those bills in a special session, choosing instead to create a bipartisan task force on policing and racial equity, which ultimately proposed the bills signed by Evers on Tuesday.

The bills follow a series of policing-related measures proposed by Evers more than a year ago after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Floyd, who is Black, died after white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes. Chauvin was later found guilty of murder.

In his signing statement, Evers called on lawmakers to move forward other measures proposed last year. Other bills working through the Legislature would implement standards and require training for police officers stationed in schools; require prospective police offers to pass a psychological exam before being hired; and mandate four hours of crisis management training be required every two years to help officers handle people suffering mental health crises.