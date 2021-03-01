Tony Evers signs bill to boost merit-based pay raises for state public defenders

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday signed into law a bipartisan measure aimed at boosting retention among Wisconsin's public defenders by providing merit-based pay raises beyond the standard 10% increase.

While current law prohibits pay raises for assistant state public defenders that surpass 10% of his or her base pay in a fiscal year, the legislation allows the Public Defender Board to provide merit-based pay increases that exceed that amount — but only for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The bill authorizes the use of general purpose revenue funding appropriated in the last legislative session.

“Our public defenders play a vital role in ensuring we have an efficient and just system that provides zealous representation no matter a person's financial status,” Evers said during an online signing of the bill. “But for too long they have been doing more with less and it shows, especially this past year as they have continued to serve the people of our state throughout the pandemic, while struggling to retain talented, experienced staff."