Tony Evers signs bill to begin updates to Wisconsin's aging unemployment system

The state's aging unemployment system has been a known issue for several years and administrations. Former Gov. Jim Doyle began efforts to update the system in 2007, but the plan was ultimately scrapped. Former Gov. Scott Walker approved several measures over his eight years in office related to unemployment eligibility, the one-week waiting period and work search requirements, but did not pursue upgrades to the system. Evers did not include updates to the system in his 2019-21 biennial budget, but has done so in his latest budget proposal.

"I see blame on both sides of the aisle, because both sides of the aisle had a chance to fix the unemployment system a long time ago," Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, said Tuesday.

DWD officials have said skyrocketing claims, paired with GOP-authored unemployment laws and the aging system, have complicated the adjudication process and exacerbated delays, while Republicans have pointed blame to a lack of leadership or quick response from Evers, especially during the early months of the pandemic.