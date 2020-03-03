Gov. Tony Evers signs bill requiring suicide prevention hotline information on student IDs

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday signed bills into law addressing suicide prevention and school-based mental health.

During a visit to Ashland High School, Evers approved three bills, one of which would require Wisconsin K-12 schools, colleges and universities to include information about suicide prevention hotlines on their student identification cards.

Evers’ action brings the total number of laws he has approved during his 14 months in office to 118.

Evers also signed into law legislation making changes to the use of physical restraints and seclusion of students.

The bill, which had bipartisan support, comes after the disability rights community advocated for improvements to the law that allows for a student to be physically restrained if they pose an imminent risk to others’ safety. A study in 2014 found that 80% of the students placed in restraints or in seclusion had a disability.

The new law changes how such incidents are handled, reported and tracked.