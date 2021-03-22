Tony Evers signs bill into law allowing dentists to administer vaccines

Gov. Tony Evers signed into law on Monday a bill that allows dentists to administer COVID-19 and flu vaccines in Wisconsin, legislation aimed at getting more shots into arms amid the waning COVID-19 pandemic.
The Republican-authored bill allows dentists to administer the vaccines if they complete certain requirements, such as completing an eight-hour course of study and training on vaccine storage, protocols, administration technique, emergency procedures and record keeping, as well as having liability insurance.
"Wisconsin has been consistently at the top as a leader in the nation in getting available shots in arms, and that's in part because Wisconsinites are always ready to roll up their sleeves and help," Evers said in a statement. "It's all hands on deck and dentists have the right knowledge and experience to get shots in arms quickly and safely, and we know we can use their help to get this done and to put the pandemic behind us."
The law also requires dentists to update the Wisconsin Immunization Registry within seven days of administering a COVID-19 or flu vaccine, and it prohibits dentists from administering vaccines to children under the age of six unless it is prescribed and they have completed specific training to do so.
The bill is the eighth piece of legislation Evers has signed into law so far this session, which compares to zero at this point in the first year of his term in 2019.
Wisconsin has been steadily increasing vaccinations. So far, just over 25% of Wisconsinites over 16 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and about 15% have completed the vaccine series. Last week, 304,961 doses of vaccine were administered in the state.
6 lives disrupted: How COVID-19 changed Madison
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
Calendar squares filled with weddings and events cleared. Vacations vanished. Schools shuttered and hand sanitizer was in short supply. We learned new words, like social distancing, herd immunity and doomscrolling.
COVID-19 affected every person, every family. It's taken nearly 6,500 Wisconsinites from us, including 278 in Dane County.
Here are six stories from people whose lives and jobs changed over the past year.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”