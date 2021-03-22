Tony Evers signs bill into law allowing dentists to administer vaccines

Gov. Tony Evers signed into law on Monday a bill that allows dentists to administer COVID-19 and flu vaccines in Wisconsin, legislation aimed at getting more shots into arms amid the waning COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican-authored bill allows dentists to administer the vaccines if they complete certain requirements, such as completing an eight-hour course of study and training on vaccine storage, protocols, administration technique, emergency procedures and record keeping, as well as having liability insurance.

"Wisconsin has been consistently at the top as a leader in the nation in getting available shots in arms, and that's in part because Wisconsinites are always ready to roll up their sleeves and help," Evers said in a statement. "It's all hands on deck and dentists have the right knowledge and experience to get shots in arms quickly and safely, and we know we can use their help to get this done and to put the pandemic behind us."

The law also requires dentists to update the Wisconsin Immunization Registry within seven days of administering a COVID-19 or flu vaccine, and it prohibits dentists from administering vaccines to children under the age of six unless it is prescribed and they have completed specific training to do so.