Gov. Tony Evers announced he has signed into law a bill that delays the closure of the troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons by six months.
Monday's announcement, which came after the governor signed the bill on Friday, means the northern Wisconsin facilities won't likely close until at least July 2021.
The bill also makes several technical changes to the 2018 law that slated Lincoln Hills for closure and set in motion an overhaul of Wisconsin's juvenile justice system. The bill originally set a January 2021 deadline for county and state-run replacement facilities to be up and running.
The new July 2021 deadline Evers signed into law runs counter to the indefinite delay he had wanted to accommodate construction of the replacement facilities. Evers shortly after taking office said he wanted to delay closure by as much as two years.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers involved in the 2018 juvenile justice overhaul balked at his remarks, which Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, argued would "unravel" the plan to close the prison.
Evers in a statement Monday said his administration is prioritizing the closure of the northern Wisconsin facilities, which have been subject to state and federal investigations for alleged abuses, an numerous lawsuits.
"Our top priority remains getting our kids out of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake and closer to home as soon as we safely and responsibly can, and our agencies are working to collaborate and find efficiencies in this process," Evers said.
The delay for Lincoln Hills closure comes after Republicans in their pending two-year state budget shifted funding to set aside $40 million more for county facilities that will partially replace Lincoln Hills. The funding would give counties $80 million total. Evers is set to consider the GOP budget this week.
Milwaukee, Dane and Racine counties have expressed serious interest in building county facilities that can house youth offenders from their regions.
Two counties, Fond du Lac and La Crosse, backed out of plans to build and operate regional youth prisons due to concerns over the cost of operating such facilities.
The state also intends to build two facilities it will run to house more serious offenders. Lawmakers want to shift the $25 million originally allocated for the new state-run, or "type-1" youth prisons toward the county-run facilities. Such a move would leave the state-run facilities with no funding to build them.
Lawmakers have said they could come back in September to authorize more money, though they didn't specify how much.
Wisconsin recently settled with three former inmates of the youth prison complex for nearly $5 million, bringing the state's costs from problems there to about $25 million.