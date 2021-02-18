Tony Evers signs bill cutting taxes for businesses that took loans

Evers signaled he would sign the bill once it passes the Assembly as soon as Tuesday.

While the bill would start the process of upgrading the state's outdated computer systems that handle unemployment insurance claims, there is no funding provided. Instead, the state would have to use federal money to begin the process and then seek additional funding from the GOP-controlled Legislature.

The backlog in processing claims has been a political liability for Evers midway through his second term. He called a special session of the Legislature to consider his plan to fix it. Republicans presented the bill passed on a bipartisan 27-3 vote Thursday as a compromise. Sens. Lena Taylor, Chris Larson and Tim Carpenter, all D-Milwaukee, voted against it.

"While I wish the Legislature would have provided the funding we asked for that we need to fix this system once and for all, I'm glad the Legislature is finally be taking this issue seriously after years of inaction," Evers said in a statement. "It's not enough, but it's at least a step in the right direction."