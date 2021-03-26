Tony Evers signs bill aimed at adding transparency, lowering cost of prescription drugs

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed into law a bipartisan bill aimed at increasing transparency in the prescription drug supply chain and lowering the cost of medications through increased regulations on the businesses that negotiate those prices.
In a statement, Evers said the bill "takes important steps forward" by creating licensing and practice requirements for pharmacy benefit managers, which are businesses that negotiate prices with drug manufacturers on behalf of insurers and play a large role in prescription drug prices.
“The prescription drug supply chain can be a confusing and opaque system that often sends folks jumping through hoops just to access their life-saving medications," Evers said. "That's just wrong. Period.”
Prescription drug prices have risen annually and Wisconsinites spent an estimated $1.3 billion on prescription medications and supplies in 2019, according to the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.
"The purpose of this bill is to put regulations in place that help (pharmacy benefit mangers) operate as originally intended to lower out-of-pocket drug costs and increase access to prescribed medications, while also protecting patients and pharmacies," Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said in testimony provided to the Senate Committee on Health last month.
Provisions in the bill include:
- Prohibiting pharmacy benefit managers from using gag clauses banning pharmacists from informing patients about lower cost options for prescription drugs.
- Requiring benefit managers to be licensed annually by the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance. The office also can conduct examinations of benefit managers to ensure they are acting in the best interests of consumers.
- Requiring benefit managers to give two weeks' notice before conducting a pharmacy audit and audits cannot exceed a lookback period of two years.
- Prohibiting pharmacy benefit managers from charging a copay that is greater than the amount the pharmacy would charge if a patient was not using insurance.
- Requiring pharmacy benefit managers to submit annual reports to the state regarding the amount of rebates received from pharmaceutical manufacturers, and the amount retained by the benefits manager.
- Requiring pharmacies to post signage informing customers of legal drug substitutions.
- Prohibiting benefit managers from changing the reimbursement amount after a pharmacy has agreed to a prescription price.
Former Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, who served in the state Assembly since 2013 before retiring last year, said in a statement the bill represents measures she introduced in multiple legislative sessions.
“Pharmacy benefit managers play an outsized role in patient access to medications and in the health and wellness of our state,” said Kolste said. “Despite their ubiquity and importance to prescription drugs, there is virtually no regulation of these businesses in Wisconsin. Thankfully, that changes today. This is an important consumer protection and first step in increasing transparency in prescription drug pricing.”