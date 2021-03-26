Tony Evers signs bill aimed at adding transparency, lowering cost of prescription drugs

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed into law a bipartisan bill aimed at increasing transparency in the prescription drug supply chain and lowering the cost of medications through increased regulations on the businesses that negotiate those prices.

In a statement, Evers said the bill "takes important steps forward" by creating licensing and practice requirements for pharmacy benefit managers, which are businesses that negotiate prices with drug manufacturers on behalf of insurers and play a large role in prescription drug prices.

“The prescription drug supply chain can be a confusing and opaque system that often sends folks jumping through hoops just to access their life-saving medications," Evers said. "That's just wrong. Period.”

Prescription drug prices have risen annually and Wisconsinites spent an estimated $1.3 billion on prescription medications and supplies in 2019, according to the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.

"The purpose of this bill is to put regulations in place that help (pharmacy benefit mangers) operate as originally intended to lower out-of-pocket drug costs and increase access to prescribed medications, while also protecting patients and pharmacies," Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said in testimony provided to the Senate Committee on Health last month.