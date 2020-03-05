Tony Evers signs bill adding 12 circuit court branches

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed into law legislation adding 12 circuit court branches to the state's judicial system to alleviate case backlogs, one of the largest additions to the court system in more than two decades.
The new law, authored by Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, and Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, gives the director of state courts, Randy Koschnick, the authority to assign four new judges each year for the next three years to circuit courts most in need across the state.
The legislation represents the first addition to the circuit court since 2010.
"Our justice system has been doing more with less for far too long, and today we are taking another step in ensuring that our justice system is operating efficiently and best serving our communities," Evers said.
Under the new law, Koschnick will allocate the branches according to need as well as other criteria, including whether the counties where they would be added have the infrastructure to house another judge, participate in treatment and diversion programs or drug courts and have passed a resolution in favor of expansion.
Koschnick hasn't yet determined the first counties to receive an additional judge but will need to make the determination before November. The state will incur a cost of around $306,526 in the first year for each additional branch, and about $275,000 each year after. Each county would incur other costs. The first judges added would be elected in the spring of 2021 and would start their work in August 2021.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack praised the new legislation.
"The governor's signing of this important legislation today demonstrates cooperation between the branches of Wisconsin's government," Roggensack said. "I also am pleased with the work of the legislature that responded to the needs of the people for prompt resolution of court cases, which these new judgeships will facilitate."
The state's committee of chief judges worked to determine need based on workload.