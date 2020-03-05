Tony Evers signs bill adding 12 circuit court branches

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed into law legislation adding 12 circuit court branches to the state's judicial system to alleviate case backlogs, one of the largest additions to the court system in more than two decades.

The new law, authored by Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, and Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, gives the director of state courts, Randy Koschnick, the authority to assign four new judges each year for the next three years to circuit courts most in need across the state.

The legislation represents the first addition to the circuit court since 2010.

"Our justice system has been doing more with less for far too long, and today we are taking another step in ensuring that our justice system is operating efficiently and best serving our communities," Evers said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Under the new law, Koschnick will allocate the branches according to need as well as other criteria, including whether the counties where they would be added have the infrastructure to house another judge, participate in treatment and diversion programs or drug courts and have passed a resolution in favor of expansion.