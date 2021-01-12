 Skip to main content
Tony Evers set to deliver State of the State speech this evening after 'unrelenting' year
Tony Evers set to deliver State of the State speech this evening after 'unrelenting' year

Tony Evers

Evers

Gov. Tony Evers is slated to virtually deliver his annual State of the State address this evening to a Wisconsin that looks radically different than the last time he gave his speech a year ago. 

Evers, who will be the first governor in 74 years to not be physically present in the Capitol to deliver his address, will remark upon the state of the state in the throes of the global COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest over the election of President-elect Joe Biden, and at the precipice of what is almost guaranteed to be another difficult state budget negotiation that will take place as Wisconsin seeks to dig itself out of a year-long crisis. 

In excerpts of the speech released to the media, Evers is planning to dedicate his address to the more than 5,000 Wisconsinites who have died of COVID-19 and their families. 

"When I delivered my last state of the state address, no one could have predicted the rest of the year would go quite like it did," Evers is planning to say. "What we now know about 2020 is that it was among the most unrelenting years many of us have ever experienced."

Last January, Evers delivered a State of the State speech that came 6 months after signing off on his first budget bill, and vowed to create a new redistricting commission to present nonpartisan political maps for the Legislature to pass, if they choose to. 

"We were looking ahead to redistricting on the horizon, creating the People’s Maps Commission to draw our state’s next maps after the 2020 Census and ensure that people choose their elected officials, not the other way around. We were pushing to return to our state’s commitment to two-thirds funding for our kids and our schools, and we were going to increase aid to our most rural school districts while providing $130 million toward reducing property taxes through equalization aid," Evers is planning to say this evening. "Then things changed overnight."

Just months after that speech, Wisconsin and the nation plunged into the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, which decimated the economy. The virus has so far infected at least 552,000 Wisconsinites. The economy has improved, but not fully, presenting myriad challenges for lawmakers in crafting the state's next budget in the coming months. 

That budget needs to be passed by the end of June, otherwise current spending levels will continue, which could threaten many programs. 

There is, of course, some hope on the horizon. 

The state Department of Health Services reported Monday that the state has administered more than 151,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 11,500 booster shots, mostly to health care workers and nursing home residents. All told, the state aims to administer doses to about 550,000 people in what is considered phase 1a of Wisconsin’s vaccination plan.

Firefighters and police officers, about 30,000 people, will be among those next in line to be vaccinated, state officials have said.

But Wisconsin appears to lag many other states in vaccine distribution, and Republicans have called on the Evers administration to improve. Likewise, the Evers administration over the past year was criticized harshly for its troublesome handling of state unemployment claims, a problem that Republicans in COVID-19 legislation currently under negotiation are demanding Evers address. 

In December, the state reported it had ended the most recent fiscal year with a positive balance in the general fund using a standard accounting method for the first time in at least three decades.

However, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reported in December the state could face the most challenging budget session in a decade this year as spending is projected to exceed revenues by about $373.1 million — without taking into account Medicaid costs and new spending requests from state agencies.

In the upcoming budget negotiation, Evers will face pressure from not only Republicans, but from some Democrats who want him to go further than the budget by implementing more progressive policies, such as expanding Medicaid. 

Evers is set to deliver his speech at 7 p.m. this evening on YouTube and his Facebook page. 

Amid the past year's challenges, Evers is planning to say Wisconsinites must work together. 

"We’ve made it through a difficult year, folks," Evers is set to say. "While it was discouraging, we aren’t defeated. While it was trying, we’re tough. Wisconsin, we’ve never been known for being timid, and we’re sure not going to start today. Our people, our state, and our democracy have withstood tests before, and we will again answer the call to go forward unphased."

This story will be updated.

