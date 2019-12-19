Tony Evers sees new Foxconn deal on the horizon; Robin Vos supports current contract

Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday he’s confident Foxconn Technology Group and the state will reach a new agreement that better reflects the project being built by the company in southeast Wisconsin — though not necessarily one that costs taxpayers less.

Evers, a Democrat, said an amended contract could change the state’s financial commitment to the project, but said the first step is finding out specifics on what Foxconn is building and if that will alter the capital investment or how many people they plan to employ.

"We believe that we will be able to sit down and get together and get this done. I’m hopeful about that," Evers said Thursday in an interview. "Could it be less? I suppose, but my main concern is that we know what it is … so I’m not necessarily looking to save money for the taxpayers of Wisconsin, I just want it to be clear for the taxpayers of Wisconsin."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in a separate interview Thursday, described the contract as "ironclad," but added he isn't opposed to small amendments as long as they don't affect the financial investment or job creation pledge made in the 2017 agreement championed by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.