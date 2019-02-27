Gov. Tony Evers will seek to delay the closure of the embattled Lincoln Hills youth prison to accommodate construction of replacement facilities and eliminate a state law that tries 17-year-old defendants as adults.
Evers' budgetary plan for criminal justice initiatives will also provide an increase of $194 million for building new state and county-run juvenile detention centers that will eventually replace Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for girls in northern Wisconsin.
Evers will formally roll out his budget request Thursday.
Under a law passed last year, the youth prison, which is the subject of multiple law suits for alleged abuses there, is slated for closure by Jan. 1, 2021, when the facility's youth will be sent to the county and state facilities.
Evers wants to delay the closure of Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake until the completion of the county and state-run facilities are built, which is likely to be after the original January 2021 deadline. The proposal, which would need to be approved by the Legislature, has already received criticism from lawmakers.
"I’ve said all along that criminal justice reform is an area where Republicans and Democrats should be able to work together," Evers said in a statement. "That starts with our juvenile justice system and making sure that our kids are safe and have a chance to be rehabilitated so they can get back into our communities and be successful."
Evers' plan would delay several of the deadlines for the replacement facilities by about 3 months, but doesn't provide a specific deadline for Lincoln Hills' closure. The Democratic governor previously said he wanted to delay by as much as 2 years, while a bipartisan group of lawmakers crafting a fix for the juvenile justice law sought to delay closure by about six months.
Some of those lawmakers, such as Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, called the two-year delay "unacceptable."
On Wednesday, Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who chairs the Senate's Judiciary Committee and helped craft the law closing Lincoln Hills, issued a one-word statement on "indefinitely" delaying Lincoln Hill's closure: "no."
He added on social media the law closing Lincoln Hills represented "the height of bipartisanship" and that Evers is "undoing that bipartisan agreement."
But Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, who had a significant role in the Lincoln Hills law, in a statement issued support for the delay.
"The 'Wisconsin model' for juvenile corrections will succeed," he said. "Lincoln Hills will close without question and we must do everything we can to ensure this transition is done correctly."
Goyke in an interview said the bill he and other lawmakers are crafting to provide technical changes to last year's juvenile justice law and delay the closure of Lincoln Hills will still be introduced separately from the budget. Whether the bill includes a hard deadline for closing Lincoln Hills is yet to be determined, he said.
Evers' plan would address concerns from counties about funding for the county-run centers by providing them an additional $60 million via grants for a total of $100 million.
The governor also wants to provide an additional $90 million for a total of $115 million to fund up to three state-run detention centers that will partially replace Lincoln Hills.
His plan would include an increase of $44 million for a total $59 million to construct a 50-bed addition at Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, which was also slated for expansion under the original juvenile justice overhaul.
Goyke said he supports the funding increases for juvenile justice provided in the bill, arguing that "state of the art, modern, safe, ethical facilities do cost money." He also praised raising the age of juvenile prosecutions to 18, calling it "crucial" public policy.
Finally, the governor through his budget is seeking to raise the age that teen defendants are prosecuted as adults back to 18 by 2021. The governor's budget would provide funding for the juvenile justice system to accommodate the change.
Wisconsin is one of only five states where 17-year-olds can be prosecuted as adults.