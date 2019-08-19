Tony Evers requests federal disaster aid

Large trees were uprooted and strewn across a yard in the Wisconsin Rapids area in late July. A powerful wind storm whipped through central Wisconsin causing power outages that lasted for nearly a week.

 ZACH FENNER

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking a federal disaster declaration for 18 counties and two tribes that suffered damage during severe storms in July.

Evers said on Monday that he made the request to President Donald Trump's administration after state and federal agencies verified more than $19.5 million in damage from thunderstorms, tornadoes and flooding from the storms between July 18-20.

If approved, money would be available to help communities with the cost of infrastructure repair, debris cleanup and other expenses. Businesses and homeowners are not eligible.

The storms brought more than five inches of rain causing flooding in the Vernon and La Crosse counties area before moving across the state. Evers' office says there were more than 17 tornadoes during the storms, which also hit central Wisconsin and the Fox Cities area.

