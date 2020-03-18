Tony Evers seeks disaster loans for small businesses, restricts child care center capacity

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, child care centers will not be allowed to operate with more than 10 staff members or more than 50 children present at a time, Evers ordered Wednesday. The order remains in effect for the duration of the public health emergency Evers declared last week.

The order will limit the availability of child care services statewide, so providers are asked to give priority to families of healthcare and essential service providers, Evers said in the statement. Those who can keep their children at home are asked to do so.

“I know many Wisconsinites are looking for ways to help during this crisis,” Evers said in the statement. “If you are able, keeping your kids at home is one of the actions you can take to have the most impact."

Disaster relief loans

On Wednesday, Evers submitted a request to the U.S. Small Business Administration for economic injury disaster loan assistance for businesses and private, nonprofit organizations in Wisconsin's 72 counties.

If approved by the SBA, businesses can begin submitting loan applications. Applicants can seek up to $2 million per business to assist with overcoming the temporary loss of revenue.