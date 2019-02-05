Gov. Tony Evers says state environmental officials will review air-quality permits issued to electronics maker Foxconn last year for its planned $10 billion campus near Racine.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Evers said he discussed the topic with Foxconn officials but doesn't believe the company is concerned.
"Clearly that’s one area the people of Wisconsin were concerned about, is air quality," Evers said.
Evers' comments clarify what he told reporters Friday and match what he said during the campaign, when he warned that scientists told him a flawed process was used to issue air-quality permits to Foxconn.
The company's plan to build a manufacturing facility in Mt. Pleasant would make it one of the largest sources in southeast Wisconsin for pollutants that create smog -- in a region that already suffers from summer smog problems, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reported.
The comments come after Foxconn officials did a highly public back-and-forth last week on its plans to build a campus in southeast Wisconsin that the company has said could employ as many as 13,000.
Foxconn officials initially said, in a report published Wednesday, that they no longer were planning to build a factory in Wisconsin. By Friday the company walked that back, signaling they will build a Wisconsin factory -- albeit a different one than originally planned -- after a conversation between Foxconn CEO Terry Gou and President Donald Trump.
Republican legislative leaders, meanwhile, blamed Evers for the wavering by Foxconn officials.
In April Foxconn got permits from the state Department of Natural Resources for air quality and to withdraw millions of gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan for their proposed plant to manufacture liquid crystal display panels.
At that time the governor was Scott Walker, chief architect of the state's $3 billion subsidy package for Foxconn.
Evers said during the campaign that scientists have told him the Foxconn permit-approval process was flawed, though he did not specify what problems occurred with the process. Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Board in October that he’d be willing to rescind the permits if additional review found Foxconn not meeting air-quality standards.
Speaking Tuesday, Evers said he doesn't believe state DNR officials have begun reviewing the Foxconn air permits yet. He said the review was discussed with Foxconn "the very first time we talked to them, we talked about the fact that there may be a review of that."
Still, Evers insisted Foxconn officials weren't worried.
“I think Foxconn believes that they’ve done what was asked of them," Evers said.
Foxconn officials issued a statement Tuesday saying the company "is fully committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and complying with all relevant federal, state, and local rules and regulations that apply to our operations."