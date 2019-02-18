Hours after Gov. Tony Evers announced a sweeping plan Monday to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and legalize it for medical use, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he thinks it goes too far.
“It makes it easier to get recreational marijuana and provides a pathway to full legalization, which I do not support," Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement.
Evers, Democratic lawmakers and advocates touted the bill at a state Capitol press conference Monday.
Evers, a Democrat, said his plan will target Wisconsin's gaping racial disparities in incarceration while giving people with severe illnesses access to a new form of treatment.
The State Journal first reported Sunday on the proposal, which will be included in Evers' plan for the next state budget. He plans to unveil the full proposal Feb. 28.
The plan would add Wisconsin to the 33 states that have legalized marijuana for certain medical uses. It would enable people to legally access the drug with a doctor's recommendation to treat any of a list of "debilitating medical conditions" including cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder or chronic pain.
Other parts of the plan call for removing all penalties for possession or distribution of 25 grams or less of marijuana, and allowing people convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana to have their records expunged.
Aside from Vos, Republican state legislative leaders were noticeably silent on Evers' proposal Monday. The powerful state business lobby that typically aligns with the GOP, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, came out against it, saying "business leaders are concerned about the impacts marijuana decriminalization will have on workplace safety."
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, the state's top law enforcement official, did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether he supports the plan. Kaul previously said he supports medical marijuana as a way to address the opioid crisis.
Evers said the plan is partly about tackling racial disparities, noting Wisconsin's nation-leading incarceration rate for black men.
"The bottom line is that we're spending too much money prosecuting and incarcerating people, and often people of color, for nonviolent crimes related to possessing small amounts of marijuana," Evers said. "This doesn't make our state any stronger or safer."
Rep. David Crowley, D-Milwaukee, who leads the Legislature's Black Caucus, said Evers' proposal will benefit all Wisconsinites but especially people of color. Crowley said 40 percent of black men arrested in Milwaukee County are for what he described as "low-level" drug offenses.
"Harsh drug laws do not do much to deter marijuana use," Crowley said. "All they succeed in doing is disproportionately locking up Wisconsinites of color."
Evers' office cited a study by the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, an advocacy group that supports Evers' marijuana proposal. It found 86 percent of people arrested in 2015 and 2016 for second-offense marijuana possession in Milwaukee County — a felony under state law — were black. Nine percent were white and 4 percent were Hispanic or Latino. The county's population is about 66 percent white, 25 percent black and 9 percent Latino or Hispanic.
Evers also cited popular support for medical marijuana in his remarks, saying "the people of Wisconsin overwhelmingly believe that people shouldn't be treated like criminals for accessing the medicine that could change or maybe even save their lives."
Voters in 16 counties and two municipalities overwhelmingly approved nonbinding advisory referendums in the November election on marijuana -- some on legalizing medical marijuana, others on full legalization for recreational use.
Meanwhile, recent public polls of Wisconsin have found about six in 10 Wisconsin voters favor legalizing recreational marijuana.
Steve Acheson, a founding member for Wisconsin Veterans for Compassionate Care, was among the advocates who spoke at the event. Acheson called medical marijuana a nonpartisan issue and said it's time to give veterans safe access to it.
An Iraq War veteran, Acheson said he suffered a spinal injury as part of his service. He said he initially was prescribed painkillers and other pills that he said made him a "zombie" and nearly forced him to drop out of college.
Acheson said he later tried medical marijuana. It relieved his pain and enabled him to stop taking pills while living his daily life, he said — but not without triggering new concerns.
"It's put me in this really gray area where every day I step out of my door, I have have to worry about being convicted of a crime," Acheson said. "There's way too many of our fellow veterans dying of over-prescription and suicide.
"We need an alternative, and we need an off-ramp."
Assembly Republicans previously have signaled openness to medical marijuana. Vos reiterated in his Monday statement that he's "open to medical marijuana when it’s prescribed by a doctor, but it has to be done in a targeted way without allowing recreational use.”
But in addition to Vos' opposition, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald previously said he opposes medical marijuana and isn't sure how many GOP senators favor it.
Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, tweeted shortly after Evers' press conference: "Pretty sad the former head of our K-12 schools is now pushing the legalization of pot. Who is watching out for kids?"
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce said in a statement that workers who test positive for marijuana use have higher rates of workplace accidents, workplace injuries and absenteeism according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
"There is not enough research on this issue to determine if marijuana can be used safely, and there is plenty of research that shows it impairs an individual’s ability to operate equipment safely," said Kurt Bauer, the group's CEO.
Evers' proposal says that people licensed to use medical marijuana would not be able to cite that as a legal defense if they operated a vehicle or heavy machinery under the influence of the drug.