Gov. Tony Evers, announcing a sweeping plan to overhaul state marijuana laws, cast his plan to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana as targeting the state's gaping racial disparities in incarceration.
Evers, Democratic lawmakers and advocates touted the bill at a state Capitol press conference Monday.
The State Journal first reported on the proposal, which will be included in Evers' plan for the next state budget. It is due Feb. 28.
The plan would add Wisconsin to the 33 states that have legalized marijuana for certain medical uses. It would enable people to legally access the drug with a doctor's recommendation to treat any of a list of "debilitating medical conditions" including cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder or chronic pain.
Other parts of the plan call for removing all penalties for possession or distribution of 25 grams or less of marijuana, and allowing people convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana to have their records expunged.
Evers said the plan is in part about tackling racial disparities, noting Wisconsin's nation-leading incarceration rate for black men.
"The bottom line is that we're spending too much money prosecuting and incarcerating people, and often people of color, for non-violent crimes related to possessing small amounts of marijuana," Evers said. "This doesn't make our state any stronger or safer."
Evers touted popular support for medical marijuana, saying "the people of Wisconsin overwhelmingly believe that people shouldn't be treated like criminals for accessing the medicine that could change or maybe even save their lives."
Steve Acheson, a founding member for Wisconsin Veterans for Compassionate Care, was among the advocates who spoke at the event.
Acheson is an Iraq War veteran who said he suffered a spinal injury as part of his service. He said he initially was prescribed painkillers and other pills that he said made him a "zombie" and nearly forced him to drop out of college.
Acheson said he later tried medical marijuana. It relieved his pain and enabled him to stop taking pills while living his daily life, he said -- but not without triggering new concerns.
"It's put me in this really gray area where every day I step out of my door, I have have to worry about being convicted of a crime," Acheson said. "There's way too many of our fellow veterans dying of over-prescription and suicide.
"We need an alternative, and we need an off-ramp."
Republican legislative leaders have yet to comment on the proposal. Assembly Republicans previously have signaled openness to a targeted medical marijuana law.
But it could face an obstacle in the Republican-led Senate. Senate Majority Leader has said he opposes medical marijuana and isn't sure how many GOP senators favor it.