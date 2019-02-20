Gov. Tony Evers signaled Wednesday that his next state spending plan will prioritize funding to fix local road and bridges instead of what he described as "big highway projects."
The move would continue a trend began under former Gov. Scott Walker of directing more state transportation dollars to municipalities and counties instead of to billion-dollar freeway reconstructions, primarily in southeast Wisconsin.
"We'll see a significant increase for counties and municipalities and to fix roads and bridges that frankly aren't part of the interstate system," Evers said.
Meanwhile Evers' pick to lead the state Department of Transportation, Secretary-designee Craig Thompson, is set for a confirmation hearing in a state Senate committee Wednesday.
The governor's remarks came after a speech to the Wisconsin chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies. In the speech Evers vowed that his budget would include “significant investments” in “horizontal and vertical” state infrastructure.
Evers' plan is due Feb. 28 for the next two-year state budget cycle beginning July 1.
Asked if his transportation budget will shift funding away from large freeway mega-projects in southeast Wisconsin, Evers said "we'll be finishing some but we'll also be shifting lots of money to the locals."
Senate leaders have not said when they plan to hold a vote on Thompson's confirmation, which could be contentious.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald signaled last month that senators may not confirm Thompson, a longtime leader of and registered lobbyist for a group that advocates increased spending on transportation projects. The group, Transportation Development Association, includes road builders and other businesses, labor, local governments and other groups.