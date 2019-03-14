Gov. Tony Evers said he is "pretty close" to his campaign claim that he planned to raise no taxes, despite his proposal for the next state budget increasing taxes on fuel and the wealthy and capping a tax break for manufacturers.
Evers made the remarks in an interview on WTMJ radio Thursday.
Evers acknowledged his budget plan contains "small tax increases" but said he was upfront about at least one of them during the 2018 campaign.
"We always talked about that there was going to be a revenue enhancer around transportation," Evers said in the interview.
For much of the 2018 campaign, Evers called for capping the manufacturer tax break and acknowledged his openness to raising taxes on fuel and the wealthy.
But in the campaign's final days, Evers told the Washington Post he was "planning on raising no taxes." He repeated the claim on WISN-TV days later.
Evers' 2019-21 budget proposal would increase the gas tax 8 cents a gallon, limit for high-earning filers a tax benefit for capital gains and cap the manufacturer tax credit at $300,000 of annual income.
At the same time, Evers' plan proposes tax cuts for individuals making $100,000 or less a year and married couples making $150,000 or less. It also calls for increasing a tax credit for low-income working families and creating new tax credit for child care costs.
Asked if capping the manufacturer credit would harm the state's economy, Evers said he didn't think so.
"It was put in place to spur economic manufacturing growth -- that didn't happen. Our percentage of the national employment for manufacturing leveled off after that," Evers said.
Evers' comments drew a retort from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
"Is this a joke?" Fitzgerald wrote in a Twitter post shortly after the interview aired. "The governor’s budget contains over $1 billion in tax hikes after he told Wisconsin voters he planned to not raise taxes at all."
Evers predicted in the interview that he and Republican legislative leaders would agree on a budget compromise before the start of the 2019-20 school year. The deadline to do so comes earlier: June 30, when the current two-year budget expires.
Also in the interview, Evers said Milwaukee hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention can be "an opportunity to message the good things that are going on here in the state."
"We value diversity and inclusiveness and making sure that young people are welcome here," Evers said.