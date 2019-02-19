In a retreat from his campaign position, Gov. Tony Evers says he won’t seek to phase out private school vouchers in his proposal for the next state budget.
The comments, made in an interview Tuesday with journalist Mike Gousha at Marquette Law School, suggest the Democratic governor is avoiding a showdown with Republican lawmakers on one of their top education priorities: preserving the state’s system of giving students a taxpayer-funded voucher to attend private schools.
But Evers said he supports giving more information to property taxpayers on how much of their tax money goes to private voucher schools. The state runs school voucher programs in Milwaukee and Racine, a statewide program for students with disabilities and a more limited statewide voucher program for all other students.
Evers said in a campaign questionnaire last fall that he would seek to phase out vouchers unless “Republican control of the Legislature makes that impossible” — in which case he said he would push to adequately fund public schools and seek new requirements for voucher schools.
In the interview Tuesday, Evers said he favors adding a new line to property tax bills that breaks down how much of it goes to public schools compared to voucher schools.