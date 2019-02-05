Gov. Tony Evers is panning an Assembly GOP plan to use state reserves to pay for a middle-class tax cut, even as Republican leaders are putting the plan on a fast track in the Legislature.
State Assembly and Senate committees planned to hold public hearings for the tax proposal Tuesday at the state Capitol. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last month that he wants to advance the plan independently from the state budget.
The plan is similar to a middle-class tax cut Evers proposed during the campaign, giving an average income-tax cut of $170 to about 2 million tax filers, most of them middle class.
But it differs from Evers' in how it is financed. Assembly Republicans want to use one-time state surplus funds to fund it, while Evers wants to pay for it on an ongoing basis by capping a tax break for manufacturers and farmers at $300,000 a year.
Evers said Tuesday that “I cannot support a plan that has no plan for funding in the future."
"Our plan is better," Evers said. "It utilizes circumstances that would allow us to cut those taxes and have that cut be permanent going forward.”
Also Tuesday, Ever said he thinks the embattled Democratic governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, should resign.
Northam faces broad pressure from his party to step down after the emergence of a photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page of someone in blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe. Northam first apologized for the picture, acknowledging he was in the photo. A day later he took it back, telling reporters he was certain it wasn't him in the photo -- but admitting he wore blackface decades ago to look like Michael Jackson for a dance contest.
"I don't know anybody that could agree with what he did, but I can't imagine how he could govern under these circumstances," Evers said.
Evers also confirmed what his chief of staff, Maggie Gau, revealed last week: that his plan for the next state budget will close the so-called "dark store loophole" -- a controversial process by which big-box retail stores lower their property-tax bills.