Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday blasted President Trump's national emergency declaration and said he's exploring joining a multi-state lawsuit challenging the move.
Evers' statements on the matter came after Attorney General Josh Kaul earlier in the day stopped short of intending to join the suit but warned of taking action if the president's emergency declaration blocked federal funds to the state.
"The president's declaration is reckless and unconstitutional," Evers wrote on social media. "This isn't how a democracy is supposed to work. We're taking a very close look at the lawsuits to see what role Wisconsin can play."
Evers' tweet came after saying in an interview at the Marquette University Law School he was "exploring" joining the suit. Wisconsin's attorney general can join a lawsuit if requested by the governor or either house of the Legislature.
Earlier Tuesday, Kaul, who has not yet taken action to join the suit, called Trump's emergency declaration "a blatant attempt to circumvent the system of checks and balances prescribed by the United States Constitution."
A coalition of 16 states, including neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, announced Monday they would challenge Trump in court over his plan to call a national emergency to secure billions of dollars for a U.S.-Mexico border barrier.
Kaul signaled he would not consider joining the lawsuit against the president unless it were clear Wisconsin would lose out on federal funding as part of the emergency declaration.
"If it becomes clear that federal funds that should be distributed to Wisconsin will instead be diverted as a result of this manufactured emergency, the Wisconsin Department of Justice will take appropriate action," Kaul said.
Kaul's handling of the Trump lawsuit comes after attempting to undertake a strong response to another federal issue: health care. Kaul campaigned on removing the state from a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act and in January, at the direction of Gov. Tony Evers, sought to do so.
But he and Evers were prevented from taking such an action after Republican lawmakers in December removed the governor's authority to approve withdrawals from lawsuits.
That power now rests with the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee, which is not expected to approve Kaul's request.
Meanwhile, several Democratic and Republican members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation, such as U.S. Reps. Jim Sensenbrenner, Mike Gallagher, Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore, raised concerns over Trump's emergency declaration undermining the role of Congress.